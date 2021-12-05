EL CENTRO – The Imperial Valley Master Chorale and a chamber orchestra performed selections from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” to a near capacity crowd at Christ Community Church on Friday evening.
The chorale, conducted once again by Denny Lang, was by Imperial High School’s Chamber Singers, along with Brawley native soprano Esther Rayos, currently of San Francisco. After receiving her bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State University and her masters in music voice performance from DePaul University, Rayo has earned top placements in prestigious vocal competitions and performed in “Street Scene” and the title role in Puccini’s “Suor Angelica.”
In addition to selections from Messiah, the performance will include Processional for Christmas, Christmas Lullaby as well as audience participation in favorite Christmas carols.
Handel composed “Messiah” in 1741. It was first performed in Dublin in April 1742 and premiered in London a year later. While it initially had modest public reception, the oratorio gained in popularity and today is one of the best known and most frequently performed choral works in Western music.
