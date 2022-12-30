CHP encourages drivers to "Ring in the New Year responsibly"

SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) urges everyone to ring in 2023 responsibly by designating a sober driver.
According to a press release, the CHP will conduct a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) starting at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023. During that time, all available CHP officers will be out on patrol with a focus on removing impaired drivers.
“Every year, people’s lives are impacted forever by making the decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Driving impaired is never worth it and certainly not the way to ring in the new year – always designate a sober driver.”
During the previous new year’s MEP, 29 people were killed and CHP officers arrested 495 impaired drivers, according to the press release. Additionally, the CHP issued over 2,300 citations for speeding and 26 citations for seat belt violations during the same time period, per the release.
To help bolster this year’s holiday traffic safety effort across state lines, the CHP will again coordinate with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and law enforcement partners from all over the Western United States. With this year’s “Eyes on the Interstates” initiative, officers from Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, and Montana will be teaming up with the CHP to increase awareness about driving under the influence and removing impaired drivers from the roadways, per the release.
