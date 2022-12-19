EL CENTRO – Wednesday, December 21, Christ Community Church will be hosting a drive-by “Live Nativity” on the corner of 6th Street and Orange Avenue, according to a CCC press release.
Per the release, "the community is welcome to drive their family by the corner to see a re-enactment of the Christmas manger scene featuring live actors and live animals celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior of the world, Jesus Christ of Nazareth."
The nativity scene will be on display from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Free candy canes will be available for cars that pass through the line to catch a glimpse of the Christ child’s birth. "If families would like to stop, cookies, coffee and cocoa will be available in the courtyard, along with live Christmas carols and photo booth," the release reads.
In addition, the church will also be having a time for singing of traditional and modern Christmas carols, a candlelit service, and "a teaching on the true meaning of Christmas from 6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. in the main sanctuary."
"The night is Christ Community Church's way of welcoming the community into our celebration of the reason for the Christmas season, which is the birth of Jesus Christ, The Lord," it reads.
For more information call the CCC El Centro church office at (760) 337-9400.
