EL CENTRO – Christ Community Church held their annual Night of Christmas Carols, together with a drive-by Live Nativity on Wednesday evening, December 21.
Senior Pastor Walter Colace said this is the first year the church put on a Live Nativity. It was located on the corner of 6th and Orange Avenue, where people could come by and stay for live music, cookies, coffee, hot cocoa, and a photo booth. The booth featured baby Jesus, a decorative Christmas tree, and Santa Claus kneeling at the manger. The Future Farmers of America (FFA) of Holtville contributed to the nativity set by bringing live animals penned in a small area near the set.
Event Coordinator Angel Ashbrook listed the festivities of the night, mentioning the worship teams providing music for the night were from the church's different campuses, including their bands from Calexico, Brawley, and El Centro.
Ashbrook also highlighted a special candlelight church service where the pastor “gives a brief message about the true meaning of Christmas, and then we’re gonna sing 'Silent Night' in the dark with the candles lit, and then come out and enjoy Christmas carols outdoors.”
Ashbrook also talked about how the candlelight service is typically held on Christmas Eve, but this year was held in conjunction with all the other nightly festivities.
As people filtered into the sanctuary and handed out candles, another band played and sang Christmas songs. Two projectors showed lyrics, to which the community enthusiastically sang along to.
After singing, Senior Pastor Walter Colace gave a message to the community about Christmas, touching mostly on "Jesus being the light of the world," quoting the bible to make his points. He emphasized the story of King Herod trying to snuff out the “light” who is Jesus, but ultimately failing. Colace said further, 'the more darkness tries to put out the light, the brighter the light shines.'
Ashbrook shared the purpose of the Night of Carols and candlelight service as “getting together with our family, as well as our family’s families, and reaching out to the community to share about Jesus.”
She specified that events such as these are the church family wanting to serve the community in the hopes of bringing other people to the church and Christ. Ashbrook said the people of Christ Community are always together, singing every Sunday, and “doing life together" in general.
Ashbrook praised the volunteers for their help in setting up the event, stating that it is great to have the opportunity and religious freedom to celebrate with the community.
“Not every country has the freedom or ability to gather in worship at all, let alone to share the Gospel with one another,” she said, also thanking God for those freedoms.
Senior Pastor Walter Colace and Pastor Chris Nunn also spoke about the event. Colace said "celebrating the birth of Christ is one of the big moments in church history." He said the candlelight service represents Christ as the light of the world and its a reminder that Christ has come into the world to break the darkness, and that Christ's "light is the life of men."
Nunn talked further on the Live Nativity and how it is a reenactment of what may have happened the night Jesus was born. Church members passed out tracks and candy canes as people came by.
Colace said involving the community allows the church to be “a bridge in trying to let those who aren’t religious or involved in the church to have an avenue to celebrate with them.” He says it’s an non-intimidating way to invite people into worship.
Christ Community Church will also be holding their block party on January 8 to celebrate the church’s 25 year anniversary.
