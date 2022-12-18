EL CENTRO – Our Lady of the Valley Catholic (OLOV) parish held their annual "The Embrace" event on Saturday, December 17, where the homeless and needy received gifts for the holiday season.
The event included a hot meal, showers being made available, free haircuts, a fresh set of clothes, vaccines from Dr. Vo Medical, sunglasses and reading glasses by Dr. Robert Boniface, BirthChoice services and information, and free baby items.
For families, the event also featured a "Kids' Zone" where parents could take their children for a cake walk and ice cream cone decorating, and a Gift Selection room parents could select a couple of gifts for their children.
Dozens of volunteers came together to provide all the freebies, including food preparers since the early morning hours, distributed as people arrived. The St. Mary Parish Center was bustling with youth volunteers preparing for a long day of serving. Those skilled in gift wrapping were busy cutting colorful wrapping paper and sparkly ribbons. Others volunteered manned the Kids' Zone and Gift room.
The Our Lady of the Valley pastoral team – Pastor Rev. Mark Edney, Rev. Allan White (principal of St. Mary's School), Associate Pastor Rev. Edward Horning, and Deacon Domingo Enriquez were also seen mingling with the community. Deacon Enriquez went around making sure volunteers and participants alike got whatever they needed.
Joanna, one of the participants, said she heard about The Embrace from her friend Josie, who attends church services on Sundays. Joanna said she and her kids were happy to be at the event and that the food was good. She and her kids received winter hats from a volunteer who was passing them out.
Joanna, a Spanish speaker, said she was "happy to be here and see her kids having fun."
