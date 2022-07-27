IMPERIAL — The motion to approve the La Brucherie widening project that consists of creating two more lanes in each direction from Aten Boulevard to Treshill Road passed during the regular council meeting held on July 20.
According to the agenda item, construction improvements include new curbs, gutters, driveways, sidewalks, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant ramps, asphalt paving, streetlights, thermoplastic striping, a water main pipe, catch basins, and storm drain pipeline.
The city council directed the Community Development Department to conduct a competitive bid process for the project. After reviewing all proposals, staff recommended the project be awarded to ROVE Engineering as the lowest responsive and responsible bidder.
The construction contract to ROVE Engineering will be for $2,055,598.80 with an authorized 25 percent contingency of $513,899.70.
Five bids were received during the formal process including Pyramid Construction and Aggregates, Inc., Hazard Construction Engineering LLC, LC Paving & Sealing, Inc., and Granite Construction Company.
According to a City Council meeting held on May 4, the authorized project cost will be funded with Measure D, Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Program, and Circulation Funds.
The estimated completion date for the project is November 15 and the road will be closed for 90 calendar days.
Imperial Community Development Department director, Othon Mora mentioned that residents will receive a notification of a traffic control plan.
During a question session from council members, Robert Amparano asked how would the project foresee similar issues as the ones presented on Second Street.
It was highlighted that the 25 percent contingency will help avoid any delays in the construction of the project and reduce any inconvenience to the residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.