IMPERIAL — Despite the city filing period being active throughout Imperial County; Dennis Morita, city manager and interim city clerk, mentioned the staff anticipated this activity, as the position will appear on the November ballot.
"The election isn't any surprise, we knew it was coming, and we planned accordingly," said Morita.
As a result of primary elections held on June 7, Measure V didn't have the required number of votes to appoint a city clerk.
"I think because of the nature of what the city clerk does is outside of the public's view, that was the motivation for us to attempt to have it brought in-house as opposed to having an elected position," said Dennis Morita, city manager.
Morita mentioned he didn't recall seeing an election ending with a tie.
"The same number of votes said yes to people who said no," said Morita. "We needed one more vote to make an appointment."
Since July of last year, Morita and city staff have been fulfilling the position.
"The city has a lot of good people that provide services and support both of those offices," added Morita. "It's been okay and not too bad for me because we have so many people pitching in to get the job done."
For the November 2022 elections, a measure to increase Transient Occupancy Tax, city clerk, and three city council seats will be on the ballot; Geoffrey Dale, current mayor, Karin Eugenio, and James Tucker, councilmembers.
The filing deadline is August 10, if the incumbent does not file nomination documents, there will be a five-day extension of the period.
Morita said they haven't received any nominations for city clerk and the staff is open to discussing the position.
"I think anyone interested in running for elected office, it's important to have a passion for the community" added Alexis Brown, Imperial assistant city manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.