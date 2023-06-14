BRAWLEY – Brawley City Council members heard a wide-ranging presentation from the finance department concerning the varied state of municipal funds at its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 6 in Brawley.
Acting Finance Director Sylvia Luna provided detailed infographics demonstrating expenditure for equipment requests and infrastructure improvements, as well as details relating to a nearly $7.4 million increase in funding available for this year. The proposed 2023-2024 budget was also discussed and is planned for adoption by June 20th.
Equipment requests were submitted on behalf of the city’s first responders, including an $80,000 request from the Brawley Fire Department for a compressed air station and a $70,000 request from the Brawley Police Department for additional fencing.
According to Luna, the Capital Improvement Plan includes several ongoing construction and repair projects currently underway on K Street, 2nd Street, Malan Street, C Street, and Main Street. As its largest and most costly undertaking, the Main Street project covers the area from 1st Street through 9th Street and will rack up a total of $13 million in expenditure to be split into two phases. The Main Street project has earmarked $7.1 million dollars for its first phase and $6 million for its second phase slated to begin next fiscal year.
It is “critical” to address funds completely for this project by December of 2024 in order to avoid the compounding effects of inflation, Luna said. Councilmembers emphasized the “high priority” of the Main Street project and shared similar concerns about rising inflation, urging that the issue must be met with a “balanced” approach that accounts for an inevitably tight budget.
Council members stressed the leveraging of newly received grant money, referencing the relief inducing $6.6 million added this year.
Luna called attention to the “huge gap” between the $1.1 million average in actual expenditures for street improvements in prior years and the now $8.5 million made explicitly available this year.
Mayor George Nava congratulated the city’s small but formidable staff, emphasizing the necessary work of grant writers in particular.
Since the last meeting on May 31, the city saw an unexpected increase in miscellaneous revenue due to a balance remaining on a liability account. An extra $2,132 now belongs to funding for senior centers, Luna said.
Pending expenses yet to be withdrawn from the General Fund were discussed in terms of singular versus ongoing charges.
Luna cautioned that some expenses will likely remain on the budget for “many, many years” and should be carefully considered moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.