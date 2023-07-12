City of Calexico's budget nearly quadruples

CALEXICO – The City of Calexico’s budget has nearly quadrupled, from $49.8 million to $190.4 million.
Official city documents state that capital spending will be $146.3 million dollars for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. In the current fiscal year, the city spent $8.3 million dollars in this same concept.
The rest of the concepts remain basically the same. According to the documents, the General Fund will go from $18.8 million to $19.6 million, and the business and operations account will rise from $18.1 million to $20.1 million, while the debt service will drop from $4.5 million to $4.3 million dollars.
In a message, Acting Director of Finance Sandra Fonseca indicated that the next fiscal year’s budget takes positive steps to implement the Strategic Plan approved by the Calexico City Council in September 2021. She said the plan places the fiscal responsibility of the City as a priority in order to guarantee sustainability in the future.
According to the official, the budget slightly restores community services by adding the equivalent of 7.5 positions in the police departments, street maintenance, the organic waste program and public works, collectively.
Fonseca recalled in her report that the City is in the process of preparing a study of the rates charged by the local government, which is expected to increase revenue.
The interim director explained that it is expected to increase the water and sewage rates as of January 1, 2024.
The authorities hope to reach $3 million dollars in reserves from the General funds and Measure H.
Department heads requested $9 million in staffing and capital expenditures, but the proposals have been delayed until the City has the necessary resources, which could take years.
In addition, departmental heads requested 56 positions to improve services, which was denied because, according to the City government, was not feasible.
The City expects to increase its revenue from property and sales tax collections, as well as other revenue and transfer from Measure H by about $600,000.
On the other hand, Calexico will increase its expenses in salaries, benefits, capital expenses, operating and leases, while it will decrease its contribution to retirement funds and medical services for retirees.
As has been the case for years, more than half of the City’s funds will be spent on fire and police services. Spending at both agencies will increase for the next fiscal year, as will planning, public works, and libraries.
For its part, the capital expenditure of $146 million dollars covers a total of 60 projects.
According to the report, five-year capital spending amounts to $195 million.
This program is funded by water and sewer bonds, customer fees, grants, and development fees, as well as resources from the American Recovery Act (ARPA).
According to the breakdown of this program, the City will receive $23.8 million dollars for streets and transportation, another $16.9 million for the general government, $45.7 million for the New River, $15.1 million for water, $19.6 million for drainage, and $25 million for the treatment plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.