City of Calipatria receives $7 Million California Park Grant

CALIPATRIA – The City of Calipatria’s Calipatria Community Center Park project received $7 million from the State of California’s Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program (SPP). The SPP, funded by Prop 68, the largest park-related grant program in California’s history and possibly U.S. history. Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia authored the legislation (SB 5, 2017) that created Prop 68.
The project includes constructing a new community center, community garden, splash pad, picnic areas with gazebos, a playground/tot lot, and a parking lot with lighting, with landscaping and fencing throughout the park.
