City of El Centro chooses Ceseña as permanent City Manager

During the El Centro City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 18, the council unanimously voted to appoint Cedric Ceseña as the new permanent city manager for El Centro.
Ceseña’s appointment ends a three month-long hiring process, according to a press release from the City of El Centro. Ceseña was appointed interim city manager in November 2022 after serving as interim fire chief for the El Centro Fire Department (ECFD) for 15 months, as previously reported by this newspaper, and returning to his post as one of the city’s fire battalion chiefs and public information officer for the ECFD.
“The hiring process included nearly three months of local and national recruitment,” the press release reads. “After reviewing the applications received, which included local and out-of-Valley candidates, the Council recognized Ceseña’s experience, skill sets and leadership approach were the qualifications the Council was seeking for the continued growth and stability of the city.”
“Since his appointment as interim city manager and in collaboration with city staff, bond counsel, financial consultants and underwriters finalized the issuance of $40.8 million of bonds for the construction of the new El Centro Police Department headquarters,” the press release reads. “Ceseña also guided the city through a difficult financial situation at ECRMC (El Centro Regional Medical Center). Ceseña has also been overseeing the city’s day-to-day operations, including overseeing and maintaining the city budget, ensuring the effective implementation of all city utilities and services for residents, and more, per the release.
“During his time as interim city manager, Cedric has demonstrated his extraordinary ability to lead during times of transition,” El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh said in the release. “Our City has numerous projects underway and Cedric is the right person to assure that the work is completed successfully. He possesses a unique skill set from his background as a first responder, as part of the fire service and his management experience with local government entities.”
“Most importantly, Cedric has demonstrated that he is able to serve with integrity and decisiveness while treating others with the highest level of dignity and respect,” the mayor said. “As a Council, we are confident that he will lead us in the right direction for the benefit of our city residents,” she said.
“I look forward to continuing to serve the community in this new role,” Ceseña said in the release. “I am overwhelmingly proud of our city staff who have helped make this transition easy. Thank you to our City Council for entrusting me with the responsibility of leading the City.”
According to the release, Ceseña started his career as a reserve firefighter, then firefighter/paramedic, and fire captain with the Calexico Fire Department in 1992. In September 2010, he went on to work for the Imperial County Public Health Department – EMS Agency as the Emergency Medical Services & Bioterrorism Manager. His responsibilities were to oversee the organization, administration and implementation of a comprehensive countywide EMS system. Ceseña also served as the County of Imperial’s Medical Health/Operational Area Coordinator, where he coordinated a wide range of County and community health, hospital, and pre-hospital emergency response functions during emergency disasters.
Per the release, Ceseña joined the El Centro Fire Department in December 2013 as fire battalion chief/public information officer. As the interim fire chief, Ceseña directed, planned and oversaw the daily response of all-hazard incidents. He implemented and evaluated fire prevention, public education and public relations.
Ceseña holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Phoenix. He has been married for 26 years and has three daughters.
