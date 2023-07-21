EL CENTRO – El Centro City Council reviewed a wide array of consent agenda items at its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 18, ranging from how to object to a library book and giving local artists a chance to paint the city, to updated regulations affecting election signage and more.
The meeting opened to a full house, with El Centro Police Officers and a team of boys Little League All-Star Division Champs lining the wall behind regular attendees and those awaiting presentation. Following a brief public comment celebrating the 100th birthday of a longtime Imperial Valley resident, several presentations and announcements ensued.
In addition to awarding a certificate of recognition to the young baseball players and their dedicated coaches, the City of El Centro Appeals and the Imperial Valley Housing authority received recognition as well.
Proclamations included one for the City of El Centro Parks and Recreation Department, one for the declaration of July 31 as International Lifeguard Day, and another for the appointment of the new El Centro City Manager, Cedric Ceseña. The latter was followed by a speech given by the 30-plus year public servant detailing his extensive fire department and EMS experience, expressing gratitude towards his colleagues, family members, and beloved mother, followed by praise from various council members at length.
Consent agenda items began with the consideration of an ordinance affecting regulations for non-commercial signage, murals, and display windows, as well as an amendment to requirements for political signage. The amendment included an updated time frame for when signage will be allowed, notably extending the previous allotment from 60 days to 120 days and shifting the window in regards to the election date only slightly. Signage must also accommodate certain size requirements, designated areas of placement, and specific removal dates, as well as remain “content neutral” in order to fully comply with the proposed ordinance.
In regards to murals, the updated policy includes a broadening of topics and themes visual artists may submit for selection, and suggests reassigning the reviewing authority to established visual artists rather than the previous body of government officials.
All items regarding signage passed unanimously.
Local artists may rejoice at the opportunity to benefit from $35,000 in available grant money newly allocated for growing El Centro’s portfolio of vibrant murals currently on display. “Murals enrich the community’s history,” Adriana Nava, El Centro Parks & Recreation director, said. “It’s a way of storytelling without actually telling a story.”
The City of El Centro will now be offering up to 10 grants of up to $5,000 each, which are limited to Imperial County artists only, and carries a preference for El Centro residents.
“Overall our goal is to decrease the barriers to having a mural in the community…we have a lot of excellent artists,” Nava said.
City of El Centro Public Library Director Carla Mason proposed a formal process for concerns about what books their local libraries may permit on their shelves. The process designates the filing of a comment/challenge form which will then be reviewed by the acting Library Director in order to prevent such matters from being addressed in city council meetings. The item was adopted 5-0.
Important items regarding infrastructure included updates from Public Works Director Abraham Campos, noting the July 25 groundbreaking ceremony for the Imperial Avenue extension.
According to Campos’ presentation, Rove Engineering and Hazard Construction placed bids for the job, for which staff recommendation was in favor of Rove Engineering for a proposed price tag of $3,920,884.60. Without general funds, the budget goes over the allotted $3.7 million and will require additional funding from various sources in order to carry out street overlays at both Fire Station 1 and Fire Station 2, as well as the Public Works parking lot and areas near Bucklin Park. The dual request for $59,074.89 and $29,620.41 will be sent to separate accounts, and was approved unanimously.
Following items related to action regarding the sale of surplus land in the form of six lots along Holt and Heil avenues, and has piqued the interest of local investor Anna Prince of Desert Sun Investments. Prince submitted a formal notice of interest, which was approved by the board 5-0, and will see a site plan review prior to moving forward. If 10 or more units are developed on the property, state requirements designate 15% of them should be affordable housing units in order to address the ensuing housing crisis.
A similar instance indicates three properties near Industry Way should also be regarded as surplus land for sale, Nava suggested later to city council. The council confirmed the intent to connect Earls Road to Industry Way in the future, and the item was adopted 5-0 council vote.
