IMPERIAL — The second of two nighttime parades of light will be coming up next week as the City of Imperial gears up for its 19th annual Parade of Lights, followed the next day by “Market Days presents: Christmas in a Small Town.”
The annual Parade of Lights will be held Friday, December 9, starting at 6 p.m., in Imperial. It will start at 4th Street in front of city hall, located as 420 S. Imperial Avenue, and the route will continue north on Imperial Avenue, said Assistant City Manager Alexis Brown. The event usually has about 12,000 participants, she said.
Imperial’s Parade of Lights will be honoring the late Max Castillo of Castillo Construction, long-time Imperial resident, as the Grand Marshal of the parade, according to a City of Imperial press release. Castillo passed away in June of this year.
“Max Castillo was a true pillar of the Imperial Valley business community,” Brown said. “He started a construction company that was headquartered here in the city, he really supported our development and growth, especially in the commercial corridor area. He just always valued community first and had that mindset.”
“It was a local tragedy, if you will, when he left this earth this summer,” Brown said, “and in trying to commemorate his legacy and honor all of his contributions to the community (so) we wanted to recognize him for that.”
Brown said Castillo’s daughter, Natalie, will be riding in the parade to honor him.
In addition to the posthumous honor, the Parade of Lights will feature at least 72 entries, including the Pride of Imperial High School Band, community entities like the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol, and local car clubs, guests such as an equestrian group from San Diego, and, of course, Santa Claus “will bring up the end of our parade.”
The parade will also have 14 food vendors available and three vendors selling light-up toys “for the community to enjoy when they are enjoying the parade,” said Administrative Assistant Stephanie Sanchez.
The Parade of Lights will also have awards in four categories for parade entries: Mayor’s Choice, Grand Marshal’s Choice, People’s Choice, and “Most Christmas Spirit.”
Imperial Parks Director, Tony Lopez, said adjudication is conducted before the parade starts. Brown said parade entries can line up as early as 2:30 p.m. but must be ready and set up no later than 4:00 p.m. for the 6:00 p.m. start of the parade.
“It's amazing that we have so many parades and events that happen around the region but, as usual, Imperial likes to be different,” Brown said, which is why the city has continued its tradition of both its Parade of Lights coupled with the subsequent Imperial Market Days with its holiday spin.
Imperial’s “Market Days presents: Christmas in a Small Town” will be held on Saturday, December 10, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the downtown area of Imperial, and is “a tradition that’s been around longer than the parade,” Brown said. She said about 5,000 to 7,000 people attend each respective Imperial Market Days event.
The 33rd Christmas in a Small Town will start with the Parade Awards Presentation at 5:00 p.m., will continue with a special holiday performance by the Southwest High School Orchestra who will play scores from holiday movies with background images, the State of the City of Imperial will be held at 6:30 p.m., and the event will conclude with the Jasmine Fields country rock band from San Diego, performing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
All throughout the event the public is encouraged to buy from the 125 vendors who will be set up along the streets, selling their wares and food. In addition, a “Family Fun Zone” will include the Christmas themed game booths, there will be free train rides available, a photo booth area with Santa, and people are encouraged to sled down Imperial signature once-a-year, 12-foot tall and about 35-foot long snow hill, city staff said.
“I think whether you're an actual kid or an adult that becomes a kid after you start riding down it, the reaction (to the snow hill) is overall excitement,” Lopez said. “I think it's one of the unique things that the City of Imperial has in the Valley, or even the county. Every year, by popular demand, we bring it back.”
“The kids love it for sure,” Recreation Specialist Nancy Amparano said of the train rides.
Brown said non-food vendors interested in participating for the Christmas in a Small Town event “will be accepted through the end of this week at the Imperial Public Library with community services staff” but that there is “very limited availability for spaces still, so we encourage them to get their applications in quickly.”
Lopez said the deadline for parade entry submissions has been extended to Tuesday, December 6.
Applications for both events can be found at cityofimperial.org/market-days, according to the corresponding Facebook events.
“I think we're just excited to once again have the community come out and celebrate the holidays together in our downtown both Friday and Saturday night,” Brown said. “We're thankful for all of our friends, community partners and sponsors,” she said.
