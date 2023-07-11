City of Imperial seeking new Chief Financial Officer

IMPERIAL — The City of Imperial is seeking a new CFO and is offering candidates for the position up to $149,000 annually in compensation.
This is established by an official pamphlet from the City in which it offers the position to candidates who must apply no later than Friday, July 28.
At a minimum, the future director will earn $106,080 a year.
According to the brochure, the winning candidate will be required to have a Bachelor's degree in accounting, finance, business administration or related field and three (3) years of increasingly responsible tax experience, including demonstrated experience in government accounting.
In addition, they must have a Bachelor's degree from an accredited four-year college or university with major courses in finance, accounting, business, public administration, or a related field.
“A master's degree in a related field is highly desirable,” the brochure states.
Although not required, the city says certification as a certified public accountant (CPA) "is highly desirable."
The ideal candidate for the CFO position is a professional with the highest level of integrity, outstanding judgment, leadership skills and accountability, the document states.
“The Finance Director will be collaborative, inclusive, technology-savvy, committed to exceptional customer service, and able to motivate and maximize the skills of staff. The ideal candidate should also be energetic, self-confident, and have an open and approachable management style,” the pamphlet states.
Reporting to City Manager Dennis Morita, the Director will plan, organize, and direct the operations, activities, and functions of the Finance Department, including General Ledger, Payroll, Fixed Assets, Accounts Payable, Accounts Payable, collect and subsidies; they will direct and participate in the development, monitoring, analysis, maintenance, audit and adjust accounts, funds and budgets of the City. Likewise, they will be in charge of training, supervising and evaluating the performance of assigned personnel, according to the document.
“The candidate will possess strength of character and depth of knowledge to inspire and lead the talented and dedicated staff of the Finance Department," the brochure reads. "The candidate will be a key member of the Executive Management Team, provide financial advice to the City Manager and City Council, maintain fiscal stability, manage payroll and safeguard City assets.”
“The City is looking for someone with a wealth of accounting and investment portfolio management experience for the City, who is willing to bring a hands-on approach to the department,” the City of Imperial states in its document.
