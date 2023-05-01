City of Imperial to break ground on SPROUT Community Garden

IMPERIAL – On Tuesday, May 2, the City of Imperial will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new SPROUT “Growing Together” Community Garden.
The California State Library Stronger Together Early Learning Grant funds the project and will feature educational programs in partnership with University of California (UC) Farm Smart. Imperial’s SPROUT Program, which stands for Sing, Play, Read, Observe, Uniquely Together, was funded through a California State Library Grant back in 2021.
According to a press release from the City of Imperial, SPROUT “Growing Together” will connect early learners and their families through their own cultivated edible library garden and educational programs. In addition to providing fresh produce to local residents, the garden will also serve as an outdoor classroom for students and their families to learn about sustainable agriculture practices. The children's garden will be a one-of-a-kind outdoor greenspace engaging all senses supporting literacy skills, hands-on learning, and healthy eating. The community garden will feature raised beds, a compost station, and a variety of plants and vegetables that can be grown by the local community.
“We are excited to partner with UC Farm Smart to showcase an area that provides a hands-on experience of the vital agriculture industry that surrounds our rural community,” Imperial Mayor Katie Burnworth said in the press release. “This community garden will foster opportunities to learn about sustainable agriculture, healthy eating habits, and environmental stewardship while providing a sense of community.”
"The City of Imperial is committed to creating a healthier and more sustainable future for its citizens through initiatives like this. Our community garden is expected to be completed by the end of May 2023," the release reads.
The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Imperial Public Library, located at 200 West 9th Street, per a flyer from the City of Imperial.
For more information, or to sign up for Early Learning Programming, please contact the Imperial Public Library at (760) 355-1332 or email library@cityofimperial.org.
