CALEXICO – With a unanimous vote from the council, the City of Calexico rejected the bid received from Mountain Cascade, Inc., for the New River Improvement Project – Calexico Reach, during a special meeting on July 28.
Esperanza Colio Warren, city manager, mentioned the city of Calexico has a contract with the state for 28 million dollars for the New River Improvement projects.
“The state has already promised us the funding, but the reality is that we don’t have it on paper on a contract, and for that reason my recommendation and to be safe on the city budget,” said Colio Warren.
During the meeting, it was authorized that city staff make changes to the specifications and rebid the project per Public Contract Code Section 20166. City staff requested the council to reject the bid received without prejudice from Mountain Cascade, Inc. It was approved to make changes to the specifications and re-advertise for bid at a later date.
According to the Agenda Staff Report, the $41,734,276 bid received on June 28 by Mountain Cascade, Inc. and the engineer’s cost estimate prepared by Michael Baker International exceeded the amount of funding available for construction by approximately $17,500,000.
“Bids are good for 90 days even to 120 days but even that time will not be enough for us to secure the additional funding,” added Colio Warren. “On the other hand, we cannot also get into a contract when we don’t have all the funding on our table.”
On May 16, the City of Calexico Public Works Department requested bids for the project that consists of three primary construction components.
A trash screen and diversion structure for the New River downstream from the International Boundary with Mexico. A bypass encasement infrastructure for the New River from a point downstream of the International Boundary to an eastern one of the city to address the public health threat that the river’s quality poses to the southern area of Calexico. A pump-back system to take treated wastewater from the existing Calexico Waste Water Treatment Plant and discharge it into the New River channel near a proposed river diversion and encasement structure.
“At this point because of the way the bid was released we cannot break the project into phases,” added Colio Warren.
The city staff is working with stakeholders and funding partners to obtain additional financing needed to build the project.
