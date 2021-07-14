City waits for church to make its move on possible migrant shelter

HOLTVILLE — About a half dozen Holtville residents Monday night expressed their displeasure to the City Council and city manager over a closed United Methodist Church possibly being used as a location to house undocumented migrants.
Methodist Church officials have expressed to the city a plan to use the closed church as temporary housing for migrants seeking asylum in the United States.
The United Methodist Church at 225 W. Seventh St. officially closed in March, as its congregation had dropped to an estimated 15 to 20 person and there was no pastor assigned there.
The city and City Council already knew how the residents felt about the closed church possibly being used to house undocumented migrants.
Holtville City Manager Nick Wells told residents the city agreed with all of their comments, but added that the building is owned by the United Methodist Church.
He asked residents to maybe write letters to the United Methodist Church home organization to express their thoughts, concerns and fears.
“You don’t have to convince us,” he said.
One resident expressed concern about condition of the building as a whole. Another resident is worried that the migrants, who entered the United States illegally, would be housed in a populated residential neighborhood.
“We hear these fears, but they own the property.” Wells said, adding the city and council is behind the residents in preventing this from occurring.
“It sends the wrong message (using the building this way),” Wells said.
Whether the building is properly zoned to be used as a shelter, he said, is not yet known.
“Ten seconds after the phone call we talked about zoning,” Wells said.
He also said if the building inspectors go in to look at the condition of the building, they assuredly are going to find problems that will need repair before the building can be used.
Wells said Methodist Church officials have been told residents do not want the church building to be used in this way.
“I told them it will not be well received (by residents),” Wells said.
One resident claimed the United Methodist Church has already closed all of its churches in San Diego because it is more profitable to house migrants or to use it for something else rather than to operate as a church.
“They are all gone,” he said. “They want money for the property.”
After the Holtville church was closed for services, an organization used it as a food bank distribution site for Imperial County once a month until the owners of the building refused to allow this to continue.
Wells said if the home Methodist church is going to do that to the local food bank, it shows they are not too concerned with helping the community.
Holtville city officials have been told the number of migrants crossing the border have been decreasing, and the state did not extend its contract with the Travelodge in El Centro, which along with the Barbara Worth was one of two hotels in the area being used for immigrant housing. That raises the question in their minds why sheltering migrants at the church is even necessary.
“I don’t see the need,” said Mayor Mike Goodsell. “It definitely does not fit our need.”
Goodsell agreed with the residents that the Methodist Church is finding new purposes for its churches everywhere, not just Holtville.
Wells agreed, asking why use a building that is not even suitable to be used as a college dormitory.
Residents asked if the church building, built in 1903, could be designated as a historical site to be used as a tool to hold them off.
Wells said it is hard to have a game plan when church officials have not told the city what they actually want.
“It’s really difficult to fight back on what they are asking for,” Wells said. “They have not asked for anything. We are going to wait to see what is presented to us.”
Wells urged the residents to write or call him if they have questions.
Goodsell said he thinks it’s all about the money the church could make from the federal government by housing migrants.
“We need to know what their intentions are,” Goodsell said.
The closed United Methodist Church in Holtville reportedly is being considered for use as a temporary shelter for undocumented migrants, upsetting city residents. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH
