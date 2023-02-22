HOLTVILLE – Clinicas Del Valle held the Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening event for its fourth location, providing much needed medical services to the residents of Holtville.
That changed on a blustery Tuesday afternoon, February 21, as the Holtville Chamber of Commerce and Clinicals Del Valle held the Clinicals Del Valle Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening, bringing new medical services into the city. Prior to the opening of these new Clinicas Del Valle offices, Holtville residents only had one option for medical facilities within city limits, Dr. Vincent V. Soun’s family practice.
The ribbon cutting saw dozens of residents attending to celebrate with Clinicals Del Valle with food, music, and a raffle as part of the event.
Clinicas Del Valle is a small chain of medical offices that offer a variety of medical services, ranging from primary care doctors to doctors who specialize in specific areas of medicine. In Holtville, this will include areas such as podiatry, which will treat foot complications, pain-management, to help chronic pain suffers regulate pain, and wound care.
Clinicas Del Valle will also have vascular, orthopedic, gynecology, specialists on staff, as well as offering ophthalmology and ultrasound services, Clinicas officials said.
According to their website, “Clinicals Del Valle is dedicated to ensuring that patients have access to dignified and reliable healthcare, promising quality medical services and ethical, warm and human treatment from their staff.”
They currently have three other locations across the Imperial Valley, including offices in El Centro, Calexico, and Brawley.
Jennifer D’Roma, who spoke on behalf of Clinicas Del Valle, spoke candidly about her belief in the services provided by Clinicas Del Valle.
“(Clinicas Del Valle) provide the best health care in the Imperial Valley … they are accepting new patients not only in Holtville, but at all four of their locations,” D’Roma said.
“Welcome to the City of Holtville and thank you for bringing these services to our city,” Holtville Mayor Pro Tem Murry Anderson said at the event.
