CALEXICO – Border Patrol agents’ observations led Mexican authorities to a cloned U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) truck near Mexicali on Saturday morning.
According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, on July 22 at approximately 6:15 a.m., El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents observed an individual cutting the steel international boundary fence, nearly five miles from the Calexico Port of Entry. This observation was relayed to the El Centro Sector Foreign Operations Branch, which notified Mexican authorities. When authorities arrived on scene, they discovered the cloned truck, along with 17 individuals who Border Patrol suspects would soon have been smuggled across the border.
“Transnational criminal organizations profit by going to great lengths to smuggle people and contraband into the United States. Impersonating law enforcement officials is both reckless and illegal and is just one example of the smuggling tactics used by these criminal enterprises,” the release states. “CBP law enforcement personnel are aware of the tactics and remain vigilant for this type of illegal activity.”
“The men and women of the El Centro Sector Border Patrol thank our partner, Director, Maestro Pedro Ariel Mendivil Garcia, and the Direccion de Seguridad Publica Municipal in Mexicali for their continued support of achieving the common goal of border security,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent Daniel Parra said.
The 17 individuals located with the truck were detained by Mexican authorities. The vehicle was seized by Mexican authorities and the damage made to the international boundary fence was repaired, according to the release.
It is unclear if cloning a U.S. law enforcement vehicle is a crime in Mexico, according to Mexican and state law. Mexico’s Penal laws include up to six years in prison for those convicted of wearing or producing fake uniforms, badges, and other law enforcement items like patrol cars.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil told La Voz newspaper the vehicle was turned over to the Mexican Attorney General’s office.
Chief Mendívil said no arrests were made Saturday as the immigrants were abandoned by traffickers in the Colonia Ladrillera area.
A municipal judge released the immigrants, who all were adults. The immigrants declined to get housed in a shelter.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, per the CBP release.
