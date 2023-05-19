IMPERIAL COUNTY – On Tuesday, May 16, San Diego County District Attorney (DA) Summer Stephen hosted a historic meeting, bringing together Imperial County DA George Marquez, Orange County DA Todd Spitzer, Riverside County DA Mike Hestrin, and San Bernardino County DA Jason Anderson and key representatives of Congressman Lou Correa’s staff, to meet Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez and his management staff.
According to a press release from District Attorney George Marquez’s office, the primary objective of the meeting was to “strengthen and establish direct channels of communication with the Baja California Attorney General to foster collaboration in addressing transnational crime and promoting the overall safety of the border region.”
The meeting was also attended by the San Diego District Attorney’s Chiefs of Investigation and Imperial County District Attorney Mexico Liaison, Investigator Orlando Espino, the release reads.
