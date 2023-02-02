CALIFORNIA – The Colorado River Board of California released an alternative plan to conserve water along the Colorado River, calling for the six other Colorado River basin states to implement similar water conservation programs that California has had for the last 20 years.
As continuing drought conditions cause water levels in the Colorado River system to fall dangerously low, the United States Bureau of Reclamation called for a 2- to- 4- million acre feet reduction in water use.
Seven states in total draw water from the Colorado River, California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, though most water rights belong to the state of California, specifically Imperial County.
Initially the other six states came up with a plan that would see the vast majority of water reduction happen in the southern basin states, namely California, but according to a January 31 CRBC press release outlining California’s plan, this would break decades of water rights laws commonly called the “Law of the River.”
“The six-state proposal would direct the majority of water use reductions needed in the Lower Basin to California water users …. The proposal directly conflicts with the existing Law of the River and the current water rights system and mandates cutback without providing tools to manage reductions,” the release reads.
In a letter to the Bureau of Reclamation, Imperial Irrigation District Division 2 Director and Chairman of the Colorado River Board of Directors J.B. Hamby reminded the Bureau of Reclamation that the “Law of the River” was still the standard without California’s agreement.
Hamby committed to conserving 1.6 million acre feet of water between 2023 until 2026 on behalf of California, but would not agree to the other states plan.
Instead, the CRBC called of the other six states to begin implementing water conservation programs similar to those that have been seen in California since 2003, such as Imperial Irrigation District’s On-Farm Efficiency Conservation Program.
“Twenty years later California’s 2003 Quantification Settlement Agreement serves as an example of temporary conflict caused by scarcity leading to long-term cooperation for sustainability — a model that other basin states and Reclamation should strongly consider,” read Hamby’s letter.
Unlike the other states, California houses communities – Imperial County being one – which are completely dependent on water from the Colorado River and have no alternative water supply to draw on.
A reduction of water to Imperial County would not only cause challenges to the county but to the rest of the nation through the possibility of food shortages and raised food prices, IID's General Manager Henry Martinez warned in the press release.
According to the Imperial County 2021 Agricultural Crop and Livestock Report, Imperial County houses a $2.3 billion agricultural community which the University of California’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Department estimates produces two-thirds of the United States winter vegetables.
“The Colorado River – Imperial Valley’s only source of water – supports far more than our rural disadvantaged community as it provides for a robust agricultural industry that feeds millions of people and provides food security for this nation,” Martinez said.
