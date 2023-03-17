COLUMBIA, Mo. – Columbia College was recently ranked among the top 10 higher education institutions in the country for military-affiliated students by MilitaryFriendly.com, which advocates on behalf of service members, veterans and their families.
According to a press release from Columbia College, the college earned the gold designation in the category of private, non-doctoral-degree institutions for the second consecutive year and has been ranked every year since 2010.
“We are proud this year to celebrate our 50th anniversary of partnering with the U.S. Armed Forces through our Columbia College Global network,” Dr. David Russell, president of Columbia College and a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army, said in the release. “Nothing better exemplifies our mission than providing quality academic opportunities to those who have sacrificed greatly for our nation.”
Columbia College has a presence in the Imperial Valley, local Columbia College Program Coordinator, Guillermo Salgado, said.
Per the release, Columbia College was recognized as a Purple Heart College by the Military Order of the Purple Heart Society in 2019 and boasts the second-largest chapter nationally of the SALUTE Honor Society for veterans. The college expanded its Ousley Family Veterans Service Center in 2020, moving to the newly refurbished Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee ‘78 House. The center provides a venue for military-related students to study and participate in activities while providing comprehensive services that can be accessed virtually no matter the service member’s location.
As part of its ongoing commitment to the military community, the college began offering the Military-Affiliated Benefit in 2021, extending its reduced military tuition rates and additional benefits to spouses and dependents of currently serving military members and CC-affiliated military installation employees, their spouses and dependents, per the release.
“Being a top-10 Military Friendly institution is an honor we don’t take lightly as we continually strive to improve our student experience for members of the military community,” said Keith Glindemann, senior director of Military & Veterans Services and retired Army First Sergeant. “We work hard to remove barriers and to provide a personalized educational journey that is flexible, affordable and enriching.”
“Over 600 Columbia College employees have received Green Zone training, ensuring the college maintains a safe, supportive environment for all military-connected students. More than 20,000 of the college’s 97,000 alumni around the world are affiliated with the military,” the release reads.
For more information on Columbia University visit www.ccis.edu. For information on local Columbia programs in the Imperial Valley, email Imperial@ccis.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.