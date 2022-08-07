EL CENTRO — Hector Carrillo's cart and demeanor are a beloved memory among locals, who recognize him selling on the streets. As his joyful trait has supported many, now the community is giving back to him.
Carrillo was not able to afford the rental of his cart, on Thursday a GoFundMe page was created to help him buy one.
"Someone posted a video of him on a Facebook group, and that brought back so many memories," mentioned Virginia Ramiro, organizer of the GoFundMe page for Carrillo. "My friend, and owner of El Barril, told me, we have to help this guy, so we did."
The amount set for the fundraiser was $2,500 and thanks to the community's support it has been surpassed by more than double to $5,225.
"The goal of the fundraiser is to give him back a little bit of all the happiness he has brought the community since 1993," added Ramiro.
The response from the community was overwhelming, according to Ramiro, the GoFundMe page reached $3,000 in just four hours.
"I was speechless, and it's still going up," added Ramiro. "I feel amazed by how fast our community came together."
Besides buying Carrillo a cart, the leftover money will be used to buy products and pay for needed permits.
The admired lollipop vendor knows about this act of kindness done by the community and his daughter expressed to Ramiro how thankful and happy he is.
"Why not do it? Out of 10 people you ask, I guarantee at least 7 know Champ and his famous 'El mas veloz de El Centro' saying," said Ramiro. "He has brought so much happiness to the community, and I thought we could give him at least a little back."
"El mas veloz de El Centro," saying by Carrillo is translated to English as the fastest of El Centro.
According to Ramiro, there is no deadline set for the GoFundMe page.
"As of right now, I am not sure when I will close it; since we keep seeing people donate to him," said Ramiro. " I think this GoFundMe is a great example of how amazing our community is, and how fast we can all get together to help someone in need."
After buying the new cart, Ramiro is planning a small event for Carrillo and is asking for the public's help to organize this special giveaway. To contact Ramiro, send an email to ramiro.virginia@gmail.com
