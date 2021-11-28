Jim Rhodes has a goal. He wants to finish raising enough money to have five deep water wells dug in remote villages of Eastern Uganda, bringing clean water to residents there for the first time.
“Water is the most important thing we can do for these neglected villages,” he said. Villages where the residents’ only source of water now is perhaps miles away and filthy.
Through the generosity of Imperial Valley residents, Rhodes has raised enough money through his ministry, Burning Bush International, to have 27 wells dug in the impoverished African country since 2012.
He’s now raising funds for an additional five wells through a benefit concert featuring DeWayne Crocker Jr., a young Christian/Gospel singer, songwriter and worship artist who competed on Season 18 of American Idol in 2019. His journey on the show was so captivating that the producers asked him to return as a Comeback Candidate the following year.
The “Clean Water 4 Uganda” concert will be held Dec. 2 at Christ Community Church, 590 W. Orange Ave. in El Centro, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and Crocker’s performance at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at www.eventbrite.com or by calling (760) 604-6310. They also will be sold at the door. A discount is offered for multiple ticket sales.
Crocker, born and raised in Pensacola, Fla., has been singing since he was just 5 years old. Since the age of 16, he has had many opportunities to travel and sing professionally, performing with and for some of the industry's best voices, musicians and producers. In 2015, he was the youngest contestant to go on and compete in a rigorous auditioning and training process for the final contestant selection for BET's Sunday's Best.
With more than 60 million digital views across YouTube and Facebook, Crocker has gained notoriety worldwide and graced some of the biggest stages and platforms in the music industry.
He uses his music not only to minister but also to set a standard for his generation. "I want others to know that your dreams can become a reality,” he said on his website. “You have to stay faithful, focused, hear and follow the path that God has laid out for you. It may not be instantaneous, but it always happens at the right time.”
Crocker has shared his voice and ministry with a variety of audiences, including singing at the wedding of tennis legend Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian in 2017. He also served as the worship pastor at a Baptist church in Colorado Springs, Colo., from 2018 to 2021. Currently he is a transferring junior at Oral Robert's University in Tulsa, Okla., where he is majoring in Biblical literature and minoring in business administration.
“He’s a wonderful talent,” Rhodes said of Crocker.
Rhodes noted that due to the generosity of concert sponsors, 100 percent of ticket sales will help fund the five wells. By having five dug at a time, the cost is reduced from more than $10,000 each to $7,000 per well.
That ministry is something that obviously means a great deal to Rhodes. He and his wife, Nancie, plan to travel to Uganda in March to join in the celebration with five villages having clean water for the first time. “There’s a lot of singing and dancing … a lot of stories. Grandmothers are crying.”
BBI was founded principles outlined in the gospel verses found in Matthew 25:35-36: "I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you visited me."
“BBI exists to bring the gospel message and humanitarian resources to prisons, hospitals and remote villages in Eastern Uganda," Rhodes explained. "Burning Bush International and our principal partner in Uganda, Eric Sabiit, conduct ministry that is well represented by this scripture.”
In addition to funding the installation of the wells, Burning Bush International also provides female goats for orphans so they can build up herds, dresses for girls, education support, medical assistance to the indigent, micro-savings and loan programs and prison evangelism.
“The mission of Burning Bush International is to assist local pastors and followers of Christ in Uganda with additional resources so they can be more effective in bringing a ‘whole’ gospel message to their ministry and outreach,” Rhodes said. “Our main partner is the Christian Foundation for Community Development established over 10 years ago by Eric Sabiit.”
Rhodes, who had an investment business, first was introduced to the need in Uganda when he visited the country in 2008 with a non-profit organization from Phoenix. “It was a significant experience. I felt I needed to focus on it more.”
For four years, Jim and Nancie Rhodes helped raise funds for Hope 4 Kids International in support of important causes in Uganda. However, in order to be more effective in raising funds for causes near to their hearts and to be in control of how these funds are allocated, they established Burning Bush International as a non-profit corporation in late 2012.
They have been to Uganda more than 15 times, allowing them to establish meaningful relationships with pastors and organizations in Uganda. These trips have also been important to verify the success of a project for which funds were raised.
And it’s all made possible through the support of Imperial Valley residents. Rhodes concluded: “People in the valley are very generous. They’re impacting thousands of people in a way that’s very gratifying.”
For more information about Burning Bush International, visit www.BBiuganda.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.