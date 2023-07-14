CALIPATRIA – The Consulate of Mexico in Calexico awarded five women from the Imperial Valley with certificates in entrepreneurship for completing the Consular Entrepreneurship Program for Mexicans Abroad (PCEME) at an event celebration Women Entrepreneurs at the Vanash Event Hall here on Wednesday, July 12.
According to a press release from the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico, the program is an initiative of the Institute of Mexicans Abroad, an agency of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and takes place all over the United States, as well as Canada and France, through Mexican diplomatic representations. Locally, it was developed for the first time in alliance with Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center (IVSBDC), with support from the Calipatria Chamber of Commerce, the release reads.
“The goal of the program is to help women who have either immigrated from Mexico or who are of Mexican descent start or expand their own business while providing opportunities to build networks and access mentorship,” the release reads. “Participants further their knowledge regarding how to pay taxes and professionalize their work, ultimately improving their income and empowering themselves.”
Per the release, the PCEME lasted five months, in four different stages with different modules each week. During Stage I, participants went through the DreamBuilder program, developed by the Thunderbird School of Global Management, a special unit at Arizona State University. The 13-chapter program contained concepts including sales, marketing, human resources, and finance.
At the closing ceremony of the program on Wednesday, participants received their certifications and presented their final business plans before a panel of three judges. During the opening remarks, Consul Tarcisio Navarrete commended the five participants for “being an example to their community by making all efforts to obtain the greatest benefits from the program, and for having the courage to present their entrepreneurial projects to the judges and the audience,” the release reads.
The winning project, according to the judges’ decision, was a small business of homemade healthy snacks created by Zaida Sinohue Arce from Calexico. She began her business, Gustinos Repostería, when she noticed that her kids who participate in sports activities in the afternoons sometimes did not have time to eat properly and needed something quick but nutritious.
Arce received a $2,000.00 financial prize obtained from donations of local businesses. The rest of the participants received smaller amounts, per the release.
According to the Mexican Consulate and IVSBDC, the PCEME will be replicated in the Imperial Valley in the near future in order to keep benefiting the women of the community, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.