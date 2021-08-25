Consulate promotes binational education

CALEXICO — Local youths on Tuesday learned of the importance of the Spanish language during the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico’s reading and drawing workshop.
The workshop was held as part of the consulate’s Binational Education Week.
It is the fourth year the consulate has put on this week-long event to showcase educational opportunities available in Mexicali.
Tuesday’s workshop was the only in-person activity. The rest of the events will be streamed on the consulate’s Facebook page.
On Monday, Mario Beltran, the consul for community affairs, hosted a Facebook presentation with guests to discuss the business school Grupo Educativo 16 De Septiembre.
On Tuesday, Beltran held a similar presentation concerning Universidad Autónoma de Baja California and Center for Technical and Higher Education (CETYS).
During Tuesday’s workshop, which was held at Camarena Memorial Library, Beltran explained that, nowadays, employers look for people who can speak and write in both English and Spanish.
He proceeded to show the audience a website, tripulantes.sep.gob.mx, on which they could read free books on their electronic devices.
The drawing portion of the workshop consisted of kids creating a drawing with the theme of Mexican Independence Day.
Binational Education Week continues at 3 p.m. today, as the consulate, via Facebook Live, will be putting on a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEAM) workshop.
The week will conclude at 11 a.m. Thursday with a Facebook Live discussion regarding the educational offerings of Universidad Vizcaya de las Américas.
