Councils decide how new SB1 funds will be spent

CALIPATRIA — Some city councils in Imperial County have already chosen how their cities will be using incoming funds from Senate Bill 1 to fund upcoming road maintenance and rehabilitation projects.
As of Wednesday, the Calexico, Imperial and Calipatria councils have already decided how their city’s funds will be used from SB1, which is the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Since 2017, the bill has deposited funding into each city’s Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account (RMRA).
The councils recently adopted resolutions regarding how the RMRA funds will be used for fiscal year 2021-2022.
Scaroni Road improvements and others in Calexico
The city of Calexico will be receiving an estimated $824,747 in RMRA funds for the upcoming fiscal year.
The City Council unanimously approved a resolution for the funds during its June 2 meeting.
The resolution’s list of funded projects includes:
•Scaroni Road Improvement Project, which will consist of the grinding of existing asphalt concrete pavement; the installation of conventional asphalt concrete leveling course; the installation of curb, gutter and sidewalk; traffic striping; utility adjustments, and traffic control along Scaroni, a city agenda item said.
•Second Street bridge widening and improvement: The estimated useful life of this project is 20 to 30 years.
•Weakley Road improvement project, which will consist of the installation of conventional asphalt concrete leveling course; the installation of curb, gutter and sidewalk; traffic striping, utility adjustments, and traffic control, an agenda item said.
All three projects were previously proposed, but were relisted and adopted to reaffirm to the public and the state that it is the city’s intent to fund the projects with RMRA revenues.
Additionally, as part of the resolution, the Calexico City Council approved:
•The purchase of aggregate/asphalt material for miscellaneous repairs within city limits.
•A miscellaneous concrete/ADA curb repair project, which will consist of removing and replacing damaged concrete and non-compliant curb ramps in accordance with current ADA standards.
•A pothole patching and road repairs project, which will consist of pothole patching and road repairs at various locations within the city.
Widening of La Brucherie in Imperial
The city of Imperial will be receiving $382,419 in RMRA funds for fiscal 2021-2022.
During its June 2 meeting, the Imperial City Council voted that the funds will be spent on a La Brucherie Road widening project, which will widen the street from Aten Road to the south city limits.
Specifically, the project will increase La Brucherie from a two-lane to a four-lane roadway configuration, a city agenda item stated.
Additionally, the project includes the removal and replacement of existing asphalt concrete pavement, new street lights, new concrete curb and gutter, and new sidewalks.
The estimated useful life of this project is 25 to 30 years. Construction is expected to be this year.
Delta Street in Calipatria to be improved
The city of Calipatria will be receiving an estimated $132,072 in RMRA funding for fiscal 2021-2022.
On Tuesday, the Calipatria City Council unanimously approved using these funds for a Delta Street rehabilitation project.
The project’s location is Delta, between Industrial and North Brown avenues.
The project involves removal and disposal of existing deteriorated asphalt and the installation of new three-inch asphalt rubber hot mix overlay over new class 2 base subgrade.
The project also includes the installation of new class 2 base shoulders, and the adjusting of existing utility frame covers to finish pavement grade, a city agenda item said.
Striping and signage is also included in the scope of work.
The project has an estimated useful life of 20 years, and has an estimated project schedule of July 2021 to June 2022.
