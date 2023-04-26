EL CENTRO – In a joint informational presentation by Imperial County Behavioral Health Services (ICBHS) and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), the County of Imperial addressed startling local drug use rates that has led to a local opioid crisis.
According to Imperial County Undersheriff Robert Benavidez, Imperial County has a psychostimulant overdose crude death rate of 24.24 out of 100,000 residents, and an opioid overdose crude death rate of 17.5 out of 100,000 residents, both of which are based on a 12-month rolling crude rate.
This far outstretches the rest of California, who have crude death rates of 11.10 and 13.87 per 100,000 residents, respectively.
ICBHS Assistant Director Gabriella Jimenez joined Benavidez in presenting to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 25.
“In 2020, you’ll see pretty easily that Imperial County was way above average in their fight against fentanyl,” Benavidez said, “and we’re dealing with how we prepare ourselves for the effects of the before, during, and after of fentanyl itself and the opioid crisis.”
Benavidez went on to address fentanyl directly, explaining that of the 328 ports of entries in the United States, more fentanyl is seized in San Diego and Imperial Counties than anywhere else in the nation.
Benavidez added that Imperial County specifically has seen an increase of fentanyl seizures by 272% from 2019 to 2022. In 2020, 38% of overdose deaths in Imperial County were caused by fentanyl, according to the Undersheriff.
To combat this threat, Benavidez said ICSO has begun to: participate in task forces aimed to reduce crime along the border, promulgate targeted community education programs, disseminate the use of fentanyl processing kits to protect County staff, and issue Naloxone – an FDA-approved medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose – for suspected drug overdoses.
Jimenez later took over the presentation to discuss the expansion of services offered through ICBHS for substance use disorders, including early intervention, outpatient and intensive outpatient services, residential treatment, withdrawal management, medication for addiction treatment, care coordination, recovery services, clinician consultation, and recovery residence.
ICBHS serviced 1,151 individuals during the 2021 and 2022 fiscal year, according to Jimenez, which was a 31% increase from the previous year.
While Jimenez did not provide the exact number of cases ICBHS currently has, Jimenez was able to specify that currently 27.36% of their active substance use disorder cases have also been diagnosed with opioid use disorder.
Jimenez ended the presentation by explaining that the expanded services, along with the development of community partnerships to support substance use education and treatment, will serve as the ICBHS’ path moving forward to combat this crisis.
“Some of the strategies that we have implemented at Imperial County Behavioral Health to address the opioid crisis and other drug crisis hasn’t just been within Imperial County Behavioral Health, but we have also partnered with other agencies such as the sheriff’s department, probation, local hospitals, schools, etcetera, to address this crisis, as well as working with the courts,” Jimenez said.
