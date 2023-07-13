EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors authorized the Department of Planning and Development Services to make an adjustment to the development fees charged by the local government for construction projects.
Jim Minnick, director of Planning and Development Services, recalled that in April 2019 the Board of Supervisors approved a professional services agreement with the company Wohlford Consulting in order to prepare a study of the cost of user fee services for seven departments.
In June 2022, the supervisors approved and adopted the company's suggested recommendations that allowed the County CEO to negotiate with the heads of the seven departments to begin implementation of the recommended rates.
However, the Planning Department revised the study which led to a series of minor changes to reflect the real cost of the rates.
The official recalled that the rates are based on a study prepared by a company in December 2004 and implemented in March 2005.
According to the director, 84 of the 86 tariffs contemplate a lower price than their total cost, which has led the local government to cover a subsidy of $753,000 within the planning division.
Within the Construction Division, 76% of the fees do not cover the full cost of services.
Something similar occurs with the fees charged by the County for services from Environmental Health, Agriculture and other departments.
According to the director, the fees will be fully charged as of next October, and are expected to reflect a better financial projection six months after their collection begins.
The study indicates that the cost of the services provided through the payment of user fees amount to $7.7 million, of which the authorities would charge $4.1 million with current rates.
The study indicates that the local government requires a substantial increase in rates in case they seek to cover the entire cost of the services provided.
Minnick explained that in smaller projects the County charges fees called time and materials that have a single rate. In addition, he stressed that the price per hour of the staff is not enough to cover with the payment of rates.
Tony Gallegos, a local resident, questioned what the fee cost is for a 2,500-square-foot residence. The director invited the resident to meet so that he could answer the question.
The Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Ryan Kelley, stated that the current cost is $20,000 for a 2,000-square-foot residence, which will increase 11% percent with the new rates.
“We're giving away a lot of resources,” Minnick said.
For District 1 Supervisor Jesús Escobar, the fact that the developers did not appear at the public hearing on Tuesday "is a good sign."
District 2 representative Luis Plancarte noted the need for rates to increase in the future in line with inflation, which Director Minnick considered a good idea.
Supervisor Escobar proposed that each case be analyzed individually and grant flexibility depending on the size of the projects.
“We don't want to bankrupt businesses, we just want to follow state laws,” Minnick said.
Escobar moved to approve the new rates, which was seconded by Plancarte and voted 4-0 with Supervisor John Hawk absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.