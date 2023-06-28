EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to accept the 2023-2024 County of Imperial Recommended Budget, which includes close to $567 million in spending.
This upcoming fiscal year’s proposed budget will see $219.4 million allocated to Public Assistance, $153.9 million to Health and Sanitation, $124.8 million to general government, and $124.8 to Public Protection.
The Supervisors approved the purposed budget 4-0, with District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte absent from the meeting, after a presentation by County of Imperial Deputy County Executive Officer Mayra Widmann on Tuesday, June 27.
“We will still have to have a public budget hearing on August 22, a Final Budget Presentation on September 19, and will submit the final adopted budget on December 1, to the State Controller,” Widmann said.
While the Supervisors voted to move forward, they were not without their questions and recommendations moving forward.
District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar asked the Human Resources and assist the CEO’s office to look into the vacant funded positions, which include 94 vacant funded positions funded out General Fund and provide a breakdown of what those positions are.
Chair of the Board and District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley also requested several tables that would clarify how budget breaks down, including a clear graph that outlines the County’s expenditure versus revenue data.
In addition to the supervisors, Comite Civico Del Valle policy advocate Fernanda Vega questioned the American Rescue Plan Act investments within purposed budget, which include $2 million in water and sewer infrastructure projects, $750,000 in airport parking lot improvements, $745,000 for cybersecurity and technology upgrades, $1 million in payroll reimbursement for the fire department, and $6.3 million in revenue backfill.
Vega question when the airport project would be completed, which Widmann estimated would be this fiscal year, and confirmed that the money for the fire department’s payroll funds are leftovers from the County’s ARPA payroll monies.
The comments were not all negative however, as Widmann announced that the first time in over a decade the General Fund will not be balanced with the previous year funds balance.
Instead, Widmann said that the recommended budget includes an increase in Sales Tax projected revenue as well as new venue related to renewable energy projects.
“I want to thank (Widmann) and your team for a job well done on this presentation,” Ryan Kelley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.