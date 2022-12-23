EL CENTRO – The era of the singing Imperial County Board of Supervisors came to an end with the final strums of the guitar during the last song from outgoing District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo during the final BOS meeting of 2022.
Castillo was one of five individuals who were honored by the Board of Supervisors for their years of services to Imperial County during the Tuesday, Dec. 20 meeting, including: retiring Purchasing Supervisor Debbie Wray, outgoing Treasurer-Tax Collector Karen Vogel, outgoing District Attorney Gilbert Otero, and outgoing Sheriff Raymond Loera.
Castillo, who had garnered a reputation of being the “Singing Supervisor” by singing regularly at public events, choose to play a compilation of “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America” to end is 12-year career.
“I know the song says, ‘God bless America,’ but for this, it is ‘God bless Imperial County,’” Castillo said.
While Castillo joked about taking time to go fishing in his retirement, Castillo promised that he would not be “going anywhere” and will continue to be active in the community during his retirement.
Debbie Wray worked for Imperial County for 32 years, beginning in 1990 as a clerk typist, rising through the ranks to the position of purchasing supervisor.
Neither Karen Vogel nor Gilbert Otero were present for the presentation, though both are retiring with more than 20 years of service to the county. Otero has has 27 years in total, while Vogel has an incredible 32 years of service.
Raymond Loera was able to attend the meeting and received a plaque in honor of his 15 years of service as Sheriff-Coroner.
Loera originally took office in January of 2007, after previously serving as the City of El Centro police chief. In total, Loera is retiring with 48 years of experience in law enforcement.
District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley and incoming Sheriff Fred Miramontes both spoke fondly of Loera, with both men having worked alongside Loera during his tenure as sheriff and ECPD chief.
“Loera and I had a very close relationship,” Kelley said. “I was a former chief probation officer and worked very closely with him … this man is so sincerely concerned about the health, safety, and welfare of every resident of Imperial County.”
After an emotional few minutes, Loera thanked everyone in attendance, his staff, and the supervisors for the support he receive throughout his years as sheriff.
“Thank you, it was an honor to serve as sheriff for this wonderful county,” Loera said.
