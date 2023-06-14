The Imperial County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday voicing their support for AB 918, introduced by California State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, to create an Imperial Valley-wide health district.
However, at the meeting held on Tuesday, June 13, health authorities in the Valley received criticism, particularly from El Centro, for their stance against each other.
Linda Rubin, treasurer for the Pioneers Memorial Health District board, argued during the meeting that the bill requires several amendments in order to resolve issues expressed by representatives of that district before Assemblymember Garcia.
Rubin noted that the El Centro Regional Medical Center is not part of the bill, as it is not currently a health district, but rather is run by the El Centro City Council.
The Pioneers District member said Garcia introduced a similar bill in the past that included Coachella within the Palm Springs-based Desert Health District.
Subsequently, District 3 Supervisor Mike Kelley questioned whether the Imperial County Commission for the Formation of Local Agencies would be involved in the creation of the new district since the issue was apparently removed from the bill.
According to the content of the proposal, the Commission will release an evaluation next year of the new health district which contemplates its feasibility.
Community members present at the meeting recalled that in Assemblyman García’s community meetings, the legislator has asked the community to present his points of view to incorporate them into the bill.
However, Catalina “Katy” Alcántara-Santillán, board president for the Pioneers district, stated that the board of directors has met with authorities from El Centro, particularly with the President of the Board of Directors of the El Centro Regional Medical Center, Tomás Oliva, to discuss the formation of the new district.
According to Alcántara-Santillán, Oliva apparently told her that the City of El Centro plans to withdraw from the Formation Commission.
In the meetings with California Congressman Raúl Ruiz – whose representative in the Valley is Oliva himself – the federal legislator has questioned the absence of LAFCO representatives.
According to Alcántara-Santillán, authorities from El Centro have held meetings with García to which only a few representatives of the Pioneers and Heffernan districts, both considered within the bill, have been invited.
“There is no transparency,” criticized Alcántara-Santillán, who affirmed that it was authorities from El Centro who promoted the AB 918 project. “This bill is incomplete. We have been excluded,” she said.
Given the situation, Alcántara-Santillán asked the supervisors to leave the vote for future dates due to the need to address the proposed changes to the bill and what she called possible last-minute changes.
According to Alcántara-Santillán, the bill includes only one side of the story, adding that the El Centro hospital will receive the majority of state funding.
The official explained that the situation has resulted in a witch hunt, noting that she has been questioned about the source of the funds received by her former business and her residence in Palm Springs.
Alcántara-Santillán assured that her business only has federal and state contracts while explaining that she has a second residence in the Coachella Valley.
Damon Sorensen, Interim CEO for Pioneers district, told the County supervisors that if the district thrives, the new district will be able to cut funding and avoid duplication of services, as in the case of Calexico, where the two hospitals have clinics.
“If we work together, it will have a lot of potential,” Sorensen said, noting that a single district could get up to an additional $10 million in reimbursement for services.
For his part, the El Centro Interim City Manager Cedric Ceseña, who spoke in favor of the bill, criticized the statements made by Alcántara-Santillán, reminding those gathered that negative comments do not contribute to the conversation between the parties.
“It is not clearly stipulated that the El Centro Regional Medical Center is within the district,” Ceseña said. “There have to be negotiations to include the hospital (of El Centro).”
Ceseña said that a similar project to create a single district was considered in the past, adding that attitudes like those of Alcántara-Santillán have prevented the objective from being achieved, he said.
“They take things personally,” Ceseña added, qualifying the proposal as the fairest and most democratic. “This is why a third party had to come (in).”
District 1 Supervisor Jesús Eduardo Escobar criticized both hospitals for providing substandard services.
“They are not doing anything to benefit the residents,” Escobar said. “They have to come together and get the job done.”
Escobar went on to say that the parties to the matter have shown greater division, fighting against each other without getting anything in return.
Supervisor Escobar made the motion to support the bill that seeks to improve health care in the county.
Jurg Heuberger, director of LAFCO, said that, as written, the bill obliges the commission to establish the new district.
For this, the commission has tried to elaborate on a project since last February. However, Heubuerger said the City of El Centro sued him for requesting documents to analyze the new district project.
“It’s hard to do an analysis if we can’t get information,” Heuberger said. “Everyone must understand that without information from the entities we are not going to make a good evaluation.”
“The matter of the financial documents and the litigation is not true,” Ceseña responded. “These documents are public.”
However, Supervisor Escobar recalled that information protected by law is not public.
County Board Chairman and District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley said while AB 918 isn’t perfect, it’s meant to benefit the entire county, so he urged El Centro officials to work together to end this delay and division.
District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte, which covers southern El Centro and western Imperial County, expressed concern about the financial viability of the future district, which he will only support if it is financially feasible.
The bill was introduced by Garcia last February in light of the precarious financial situation of the local hospitals.
An amendment filed in May states that the Pioneers district will change its name to the Imperial Valley Health Care District to include the entire Imperial County.
If signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom, the Bill will allow Pioneers to apply to LAFCO and the Board of Supervisors would call a special election in March 2024 to define the future of the new district, which would lead to the dissolution of the Heffernan District and transfer assets to the new district.
The new district will be divided into seven districts that will be elected by the voters of each.
The Board of Supervisors approved unanimously, with District 5 Supervisor John Hawk absent, in favor of sending letters of support for the Bill to the Chair of the State Senate Finance and Government Committee, Anna Caballero.
“Currently, there are significant barriers for Imperial Valley residents to access health care providers and services,” the letter signed by Board President Ryan Kelley states. “One of the potential solutions to these challenges is to expand the current health district to broaden the base and ensure adequate resources.”
The County highlights in the letter challenges such as the limited number of primary care providers, cutbacks in medical specialties, lack of emergency services, lack of transportation, and excessive wait times.
Kelley adds in the letter that the new district proposed in AB 918 can help the county address its shortcomings.
“Hospitals throughout rural, underserved areas are struggling to keep their doors open, let alone meet the seismic mandate,” Assemblyman García said after the state’s Lower Chamber approved his Bill. “We are pursuing urgent legislative action to provide critical hospital relief and protect our community’s healthcare future,” Garcia said.
