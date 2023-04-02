WASHINGTON D.C. – Imperial County officials traveled to Washington, D.C. the week of March 27 to meet with key federal policymakers regarding the development of the lithium extraction industry in the Salton Sea geothermal resource area.
According to a County of Imperial press release, the contingent, led by Imperial County Board Chairman Ryan Kelley, met with a number of federal department and agency officials, as well as with several key members of Congress and congressional staff.
In addition to Chairman Kelley, Supervisors Luis Plancarte and John Hawk were in the nation’s capital to promote the County’s federal advocacy agenda, along with key executive staff, including Miguel Figueroa, County Executive Officer (CEO), Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter, Deputy CEO, and Michael Peterson, Deputy CEO-Natural Resources, per the release.
“The Imperial County Delegation advanced conversations on Salton Sea, Lithium Valley, the Colorado River, and other issues important to our community,” Kelley said in the release. “U.S. Senator Padilla and Congressman Ruiz greeted us and assisted discussions with the Departments of Energy and Interior. In addition, we were welcomed into a meeting with the President’s Domestic Supply Chain group to discuss Lithium Valley as a possible center of research and development for the United States.”
To follow is a summary of the County’s meetings included in the press release:
Joint Meeting – Office of Vice President Kamala Harris /
National Economic Council /
White House Office of
Intergovernmental Affairs
Imperial County officials met with key staff to Vice President Kamala Harris, the National Economic Council (NEC), and the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. The Supervisors provided the Executive Branch staff with a comprehensive overview of the status of the development of the lithium extraction industry in the Imperial Valley, including ongoing efforts to engage and inform the community, complete a Lithium Valley Specific Plan and a Programmatic Environmental Impact Report (PEIR), mineral recovery, lithium battery manufacturing, battery reuse and recycling, and other renewable industries within the Salton Sea geothermal resource area, the press release states.
“County officials also discussed the array of infrastructure needs in Imperial Valley, as well as current and future federal funding opportunities that can be leveraged to support local roads, bridges, rail, and energy transmission. Additionally, supervisors and County staff highlighted local workforce and educational needs in Imperial County and the surrounding region,” it reads.
U.S. Department
of Energy
County officials also met with a number of key representatives within the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). In addition to discussing ongoing efforts surrounding Lithium Valley, Supervisors described Imperial County’s ongoing outreach and engagement with local tribal governments and community-based organizations, as well as the status of the County’s Salton Sea Renewable Resource Health Impact Assessment.
Furthermore, the County contingent and Department staff discussed ways in which the parties can continue to collaborate on shared renewable energy objectives, according to the release.
U.S. Department of the Interior
Imperial County met with a number of officials from the U.S. Department of the Interior, including Tanya Trujillo, Assistant Secretary for Water and Science, as well as representatives from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the Bureau of Reclamation, and the Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs.
“In addition to providing Department officials with a comprehensive overview of Lithium Valley, Board members directed much of their advocacy on the need for ongoing federal investment at the Salton Sea. Supervisors used the opportunity to thank Department officials for dedicating $250 million in Inflation Reduction Act drought resilience funding to Salton Sea restoration efforts and urged them to dedicate additional investment for long-term restoration projects and activities,” the release reads.
U.S. Department of Transportation
County officials met with the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Governmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Transportation to discuss the County’s infrastructure needs, “particularly the need to rehabilitate and replace locally owned bridges, some of which are located on key access routes to and from Lithium Valley,” it reads.
“Board members also stressed the need to make investments in freight rail in order to prepare for the transport of critical minerals and key products to other parts of California, as well as other areas in the United States,” per the release.
Congressional
Meetings
County officials met with Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Representative Raul Ruiz (D-CA), as well as with key staff to Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to discuss the development of the lithium extraction industry in Imperial Valley.
“County officials stressed their commitment in engaging with the community and local organizations to ensure that federal resources, funding, and technical support are made available to industry and public,” according to the release. The contingent also met with staff to Representatives Ken Calvert (R-CA) and Jay Obernolte (R-CA), as well as with staff to the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the congressional panel with primary jurisdiction over U.S. energy policy.
“Key themes in all the congressional-level meetings were the desire to bring national attention to the critical importance of the work being accomplished in the Lithium Valley region,” per the release.
“County officials also discussed the infrastructure, workforce, education, and training needs in the County, including the critical importance of steering additional federal discretionary funding to the Imperial Valley through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act,” it reads.
