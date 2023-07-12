EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Of Supervisors called for an outside mediator to intervene in the Assembly Bill 918 Health Care District debate in the hopes that the Valley can get back on track toward a single health care district rather than a courtroom.
District 4 Supervisor and Chair of the Board Ryan Kelley called for a meeting between all stakeholders in the single health care district debate and an outside mediator after revealing that the City of El Centro had filed a lawsuit against the Imperial Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) to stop LAFCO from performing a single Healthcare District feasibility study during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 11.
This debate has been raging since the beginning of 2023, when El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) announced that they would not be able to continue operations without help, sparking a heated debated on how to merge ECRMC, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (PMHD) and Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District (HMHD) into a single health care district.
“We do need mediation to bring these agencies together, find a path of collaboration,” Ryan Kelley said. “AB 918 is viewed as a legislative relief plan by El Centro. Pioneers views the same bill as an authoritarian action that binds a functioning health care district to the benefit of failing hospital.”
Initially, Ryan Kelley called for the meeting to be with the Imperial County Executive Officer, ECRMC CEO, PMHD CEO, HMHD CEO, and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, who authored the bill, but support from District 3 Supervisor Mike Kelley came with the condition that the LAFCO Executive Director also be included.
Two public commenters spoke on the bill as well, with PMHD Assistant Secretary and Treasurer Nickolas Aguirre speaking in protest against the bill, while Legislative Aid for Assemblymember Garcia’s Office Erika Valle spoke in support.
Aguirre thanked the Assemblymember for his work on the bill, but expressed that he felt that there needed to be more clarity within the details of the bill and asked the Board of Supervisors to make their position on the bill known.
The Board of Supervisors did not comment directly to Aguirre’s question, but District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte did question Valle on HMHD’s role in the new health care district, which was listed in an administrative roll.
“That is just to clarify that there has to be a staff person who is responsible for scheduling board meetings and scheduling these public meetings,” Valle responded, “as well as providing any type of administrative assistance in terms of what comes with starting up a brand new health care district.”
