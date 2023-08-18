IMPERIAL COUNTY – With Hurricane Hilary expected to impact Imperial County over the weekend, residents are strongly urged to take immediate precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of their property.
Per a duo of press releases from the County of Imperial, here are essential flood and storm preparation tips:
• Prepare an Emergency Kit: This should include water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, batteries, a first-aid kit, and essential medications.
• Secure Outdoor Items: Tie down or bring inside any loose items like garbage cans, garden furniture, and decorations to prevent them from becoming projectiles.
• Avoid Floodwaters: Do not walk or drive through floodwaters. Stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of water can sweep your vehicle away.
• Stay Informed: Tune in to local radio, TV, or trusted online sources for real-time updates. For those within city limits, please check with your local city on where to obtain accurate and up-to-date information.
• Check on Neighbors: Ensure that elderly and vulnerable neighbors are aware of the upcoming storm and offer assistance if possible.
• Protect Your Home: If necessary, board up windows and, if possible, move valuables to higher floors to prevent water damage.
“We encourage everyone to stay updated regarding weather forecasts, road closures and press releases,” per the City of El Centro’s press release. “The City will continue to monitor and update information as necessary.”
“Our Public Works Department will provide City residents and business owners whose properties are prone to flooding with sand and ten (10) free sandbags to be filled by the residents to help protect their property while supplies last,” the El Centro press release states. “The sandbags are not pre-filled. Residents are asked to bring shovels and additional people to fill up sandbags.”
Per the City of El Centro’s press release, sand and bags will be provided on Friday, August 18 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Old Post Office Pavilion parking lot, located at 491 W. Olive Avenue. In order to get sandbags proof of El Centro residency is required.
“Our staff is committed to ensuring the safety of the citizens and visitors of El Centro, and we’re calling on you to prepare with us,” the release reads. “Knowing your risk, getting prepared, and staying informed are just a few steps you can take to get ready for this weather event.”
In addition, the County of Imperial asks residents to “please prioritize your safety and follow all local guidelines.”
Residents are encouraged to follow the County of Imperial’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ImperialCntyCA and the Imperial County Fire Department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/icfd.oes for further updates.
To search for general risk information, visit www.ready.gov. For forecasts and weather conditions, visit www.weather.gov.
