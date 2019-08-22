EL CENTRO — Confirmation three weeks ago that mosquitos carrying West Nile virus and Saint Louis encephalitis were found in the county was followed Wednesday with a report from the Imperial County Department of Public Health of two cases of SLE and the county’s second case of WNV this year.
The two cases of SLE are the first human cases of the disease reported statewide this year, the Health Department said. The West Nile case, unlike a case that killed a 74-year-old Bombay Beach resident on July 4, was not fatal.
The department said all three patients live in El Centro, and they are home recuperating.
The two SLE patients were reported to be middle-aged men who were hospitalized in late July with severe headache, fever and nausea, and were diagnosed with viral meningitis, the Health Department said. Fewer details were released about the West Nile case, other than the patient was also male.
“Although we are nearing the end of the summer, we need to continue to stay vigilant and prevent mosquito bites.” said Dr. Stephen Munday, health officer for Imperial County. “These three human cases of mosquito-borne illnesses were caused by the bites of infected mosquitos. The most important step we can take to prevent mosquito-borne viruses is use mosquito repellent and eliminate mosquito-breeding sources where we live.”
Imperial County Public Health Department previously announced on Aug. 1 that three mosquito pools in the county recently tested positive for Saint Louis encephalitis and that one also tested positive for West Nile virus.
The pools were collected in the areas of Imperial, Holtville and Westmorland, the department said. The Imperial pool tested positive for both viruses.
That announcement came about a week after public health officials in Yuma County confirmed the presence of both viruses in mosquitos tested there.
The Imperial County Public Health Department said it has implemented enhanced surveillance for human cases of mosquito-borne diseases in the community.
Although the individuals were hospitalized in July, the California Department of Public Health laboratory confirmed SLE and WNV within the last week. The recent cases were identified through the department’s active surveillance effort.
Mosquito pools have been collected throughout the county and a total of 59 have been sent for testing this year.
Symptoms of SLE include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, and tiredness. Severe neuroinvasive disease (often involving encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain) is more common in older adults. There are no vaccines to prevent nor medications to treat SLE.
Most individuals infected with WNV will not experience any illness. Others will have only mild symptoms, such as fever, headache and body aches. However, WNV can be severe in the elderly and individuals with lowered compromised immune systems. Severe symptoms of WNV include fever, nausea, vomiting and seizures. Individuals can view the latest information on WNV activity by visiting the State’s WNV Activity webpage at http://www.westnile.ca.gov/.
Both SLE and WNV are transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. The Health Department said individuals can reduce risk of mosquito-borne diseases by taking the following precautions:
1. Limit time outdoors during dawn and early evening.
2. When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, light-colored, long-sleeve shirts and pants when mosquitoes are most active (during dusk and dawn).
3. Apply insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions to prevent mosquito bites.
4. Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.
5. Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding by:
- Draining or eliminating, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, toys, or any other container where mosquitos can breed.
- Emptying and changing the water in bird baths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels, and potted plant trays at least once a week to destroy potential mosquito habitats.
- Draining or filling temporary pools of water with dirt.
- Keeping swimming pool water treated and circulating.
6. Contact Vector Control if there is a significant mosquito problem at home or at work.
Persons who believe they or their loved ones have symptoms that are causing concern should contact their healthcare provider.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a useful search tool to find the repellent products most appropriate for individuals and their families. The tool is available at https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you.
For general information about WNV or to report a problem with mosquitoes in Imperial County please contact Environmental Health at (442) 265-1888. For information about WNV, visit the web site: http://www.westnile.ca.gov/ or http://www.icphd.org/environmental-health/bee-mosquitoes/west-nile-virus/.
