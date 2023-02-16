EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to refuse to provide the Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) with a Letter of Support for a grant to fund the planned Calexico Intermodal Transportation Center until they offer the owner of Calexico Market “just compensation” for his property.
On Tuesday, February 14, ICTC Executive Director David Aguirre requested the letter for the rebuilding America infrastructure with sustainability and equity grant program, which would have provided $10.52 million for a transportation center on East 3rd Street between Rockwood and Heffernan avenues in Calexico.
District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar lead the charge, questioning Aguirre as to why Calexico Market – whose warehouse sits on the property where the new center would be located – was only offered $270,000 for the loss of his property.
“I’m not against the project. I’m not against the location. I’m against you offering roughly $0.25 on the dollar for the gentleman’s property,” Escobar said.
The Calexico Market, own by Calexico resident Jose Loo, sits across the alley way from the disputed property, with its storefront on 2nd Street.
In addition to Calexico Market’s warehouse, the property also contains a parking lot for the store and an abandoned building that, according to Escobar, used to be a Thrifty several decades ago.
In the grant narrative, ICTC described the property as being in a state of disrepair and abandonment.
Calexico-based attorney Eduardo Rivera spoke on behalf of Loo during the meeting, saying ICTC inaccurately described the property by ignoring that there was a modern and actively used, owner -perated warehouse on the property.
Escobar further discussed that ICTC is liable for more than just the cost of the building, but also the cost that Loo would incur since he would now have an additional transportation cost, since the store’s warehouse would have to be placed in another location.
The Supervisors briefly discussed the possibility of approving the letter with the conditions that Loo be offered just compensation, but that notion was quickly dismissed when Rivera informed the Supervisors that the City of Calexico is suing Loo over the property.
According to Rivera, since the issue is in litigation but have not begun to negotiate the contracts, it would not be possible to reach an agreement by the grant’s deadline, which is on Friday, February 17.
Ultimately, the board voted 3-1 not to provide the letter, with District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte being absent from the vote and District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley acknowledging that he got confused over how to vote and that he did not wish to send a letter of support.
“We were supposed to vote, yes? I got confused. It doesn’t matter, the motion (to not send a letter of support) passes 3-1,” Kelley said.
