County establishes phone line for evacuees looking for transportation

IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with Red Cross and Imperial Valley Transit, have established a dedicated phone line to provide transportation assistance to those in designated evacuation areas.
According to a press release from the County of Imperial, those in designated evacuation areas needing assistance can call (442) 265-6054 and speak with someone on coordinating transportation to nearby shelter.
"As of now, a voluntary evacuation warning has been issued for residents of Ocotillo. If evacuation orders are expanded to other jurisdictions, the community will be notified through proper channels and the Emergency Alert System," the release reads.
Per the press release, residents are encouraged to follow the County of Imperial, Imperial County Fire Department’s, and their respective city’s Facebook pages for up-to-date and accurate information at the following:
- County of Imperial: facebook.com/ImperialCntyCA
- Imperial County Fire Department: facebook.com/icfd.oes
- El Centro: facebook.com/ElCentroCA
- Brawley: facebook.com/cityofbrawley
- Calexico: facebook.com/CityofCalexicoCA
- Imperial: facebook.com/cityofImperial
- Holtville: facebook.com/CityofHoltville
For further updates and to visit www.ready.gov for general information on risk preparation. For forecasts and weather conditions, visit www.weather.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.