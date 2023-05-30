County extends Rite Track contract

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County government decided to authorize a second amendment to the agreement with the Rite Track company to maintain the Evening Learning Center.
Through the agreement, the County will pay the company about $670,000 annually. The new extended contract ends on December 31, 2025.
Dan Prince, head of the Probation Department, recalled that the center provides educational services to adolescents between the ages of 13 and 18 who are at risk and who participate in a series of activities throughout the year.
Departments of Social Services, County Office of Education, Superior Court, and Behavioral Health also participate in the program.
The program has been active since December 2009. Since then and until the end of the new contract, the company has received $4.6 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.