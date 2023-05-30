County extends Rite Track contract

Rite Track hosted a Closing and Recognition Ceremony for its Workforce Inspired Student Edification (WISE) Program at the organization's Honorable Juan Ulloa Evening Learning Center building, in February 2023, in El Centro. Rite Track honored Imperial County Probation Department's Special Programs Division Manager Everardo Rodriguez (center, with plaque), as well as celebrated their 179 youth placed into work.

 PHOTO COURTESY RITE TRACK FACEBOOK

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County government decided to authorize a second amendment to the agreement with the Rite Track company to maintain the Evening Learning Center.

Through the agreement, the County will pay the company about $670,000 annually. The new extended contract ends on December 31, 2025.

Dan Prince, head of the Probation Department, recalled that the center provides educational services to adolescents between the ages of 13 and 18 who are at risk and who participate in a series of activities throughout the year.

Departments of Social Services, County Office of Education, Superior Court, and Behavioral Health also participate in the program.

The program has been active since December 2009. Since then and until the end of the new contract, the company has received $4.6 million.

