County of Imperial announces first ever Postcard Contest

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The County of Imperial is proud to announce that entries are now being accepted for their first ever Postcard Contest.
According to a County of Imperial press release, postcards are one of the most meaningful and affordable ways of sending a message to those near and far and are also a great tool to inspire and promote a place, activity, or adventure. The County of Imperial is looking for images/visuals of our community and the people who live within it that conveys the assets, individuality, history, and splendor of the community to travelers far and wide.
Some well-known highlights of the county include Mount Signal, Colorado River, Imperial Sand Dunes, Salton Sea and Imperial County's fields, however, submissions are not limited to these sites as other beauties are likely to capture the county's essence, the release reads.
According to the press release, rules for submissions include one entry/design per person, must reside in Imperial County, minimum size of 4.25' by 6' or 1275px by 1800px. Design may include Imperial County logo or Seal (optional) and any art medium can be used, according to a County flyer.
The release states the top three winning entries will receive prizes: grand prize of $750, second place prize is $500 and third place prize is $250.
The deadline to submit a design is Monday, May 15 at 5:00 p.m. To submit a contest entry form to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors office through one of the following mechanisms:
Email: cynthiamedina@co.imperial.ca.us
Mail/In-Person:
Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
Attn. Postcard Contest
940 W. Main St., Suite 209
El Centro, CA 92243
Entry Form Link: board.imperialcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Fillable-Postcard-Contest-Entry-Form.pdf
Rules: board.imperialcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Postcard-Design-Contest-Rules-FINAL.pdf
For all information, visit board.imperialcounty.org/postcard-contest.
