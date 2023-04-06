EL CENTRO – The personal testimony of a local reporter and other local autism advocates left many in the Board of Supervisors meeting the morning of Tuesday, April 4 either expressing sentiments of sympathy through hugs or some in tears during the speeches portion during the recent Imperial County BOS meeting Tuesday morning, April 4, in El Centro.
The County of Imperial officially declared April 3023 as Autism Awareness Month in Imperial County, also mentioning the passed observance of World Autism Awareness Day (April 2) in order to promote autism awareness.
After the vote and reading of the declaration by County BOS Chairman Ryan Kelley, several advocates for local autism-associated organizations spoke about the effects of autism, or autism spectrum disorder, on children and adults.
Representatives from organizations such as Autism Support of Imperial County (ASIC), Cognitive Behavioral Support, Imperial County SELPA (Special Education Local Plan Areas) and others, as well as local advocates, spoke about autism.
“I come before you today as the ASIC president … but I don’t consider myself the face of autism, if I can have my son come forward … that’s the true face of autism; our children,” ASIC President James Gonzalez said.
“It’s to us as parents (to) try and find the words that our kids to not have, because many of them are non-verbal, as well as (having) other disabilities,” he said.
IVP Reporter Marcie Landeros, who attended the meeting as a special guest and was invited to speak on her own behalf with this newspaper’s support, made her personal battles with autism public for the first time.
“In 2022 I was diagnosed with autism, and I'm here today to try and break some of the stigmas of autism,” Landeros said.
“Each case of autism is different,” she said. “It is a sensory disorder – not an intelligence, communication or behavioral disorder – it is a sensory disorder. Those children that are acting out is it is because something in their world is hurting them and they don't know how to tell you what (is bothering them). Sound can hurt is. Some senses are heightened,” she said.
Landeros, who was a published playwright and had a lead position in the Imperial Valley Desert Museum for five years before turning to reporting locally, told the parents of children with autism gathered that “your kids can succeed; if your kids have autism, they can do it.”
“I entered Kindergarten non-verbal,” Landeros said. “I learned to speak because somebody suggested the arts to my parents — and by the time I was done with theater I was a published playwright, I had studied in LA and in Orange County, and I had repeatedly had my plays produced throughout the counties.”
“When I came out here and wanted to do something different,” Landeros continued. “I went to the Imperial County Desert Museum, where – Mike (Kelley) can attest to this and so can Luis (Plancarte) – there wasn't nothin' out there; we did not have an exhibit yet. We had a grand total of 7,000 (museum visitors in my first year), including 445 students.”
“The year I left we were at a 22,673 count – the year count for that day – and we had 4,415 students that had gone through a field trip (at the Desert Museum),” Landeros said. “That happened because I didn't give up; because I don't know how to give up, I just keep going. …I don't believe in boxes.”
“There’s a lot of things that, when you stop assuming that people need to live the way you live and do things the way you do things, those of us who are a little bit – what I like to call ‘neurospicy’ – can succeed and thrive because you didn't force us to live in a box,” Landeros said.
Local autism advocate Gloria Brambila, of Westmorland, said Landeros will “always be my role model to go to, my hero” because of her courage in sharing her story and her personal accomplishments.
“(Autism awareness) is not just one day, April 2, and it’s not just one month — it’s 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Brambila said.
“You will never know who has autism here (and) that’s how it should be,” Brambila said. “We adults make that difference, children don’t, so it starts with us … we have to (advocate for our children and adults with autism). Find your group, find your tribe, find your support parents.”
“If you can make a difference in someone’s life, even just one person, go for it,” Brambila said. “Everybody here is that puzzle piece for our children,” she said.
After the testimonies and speeches by the local autism organization representatives, a video was shared by ASIC where Valleyite and San Diego Padres pitching, Coach Ruben Niebla, invited locals to the Padres’ “Autism Acceptance Game,” which was held on Monday, April 3, during the Padres versus Arizona Diamondbacks game at Petco Park in downtown San Diego.
“Just so you know, we’re already working with the Padres for next year’s tickets,” Gonzalez said, "so we hope to have a bigger and better crowd than last night.”
