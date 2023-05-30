County of Imperial partners with The Ferguson Group and California State Association of Counties

IMPERIAL COUNTY – On Tuesday, May 23, at their regular meeting, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement for professional services with The Ferguson Group (TFG) and the California State Association of Counties (CSAC) for grant services to pursue federal and state funding opportunities.
According to a County of Imperial press release, on September 13, 2022, TFG and CSAC announced the CSAC Grants Initiatives Program to better guide counties through grant identification, preparation, and writing as well as to help counties better understand the grant opportunities that exist and how to strategically compete for them. This initiative recognizes the demand for County services and the need to make the best use of local dollars to address local needs. This collaboration between the County, TFG, and CSAC will help to develop a needs assessment that can align with available grant opportunities to develop strategies to make projects grant ready and align project plans with funder goals.
With the Board’s approval, the County will utilize this program to leverage the expertise of these organizations to maximize grant opportunities and enhance the county's ability to secure funding for various projects. The County will stand to make an investment and benefit from professional services that can assist County departments secure much needed resources to provide for transportation, climate, energy, and public services to our community, according to the release.
Furthermore, the partnership with the California State Association of Counties will provide Imperial County with additional support and resources, the release reads. CSAC, a respected organization representing California's 58 counties, will offer valuable insights into state and federal-level grant opportunities and assist in aligning the county's projects with the goals and priorities of various funding agencies.
"Imperial County is committed to pursuing initiatives that address the needs of its residents, foster economic growth, and enhance community well-being," the release reads. "By engaging TFG and CSAC for grant services, the county aims to strengthen its capacity to develop and implement transformative projects that can positively impact the lives of its constituents," it reads.
“Counties are where the rubber meets the road, and maximizing every dollar available is essential to maintaining and expanding essential services,” Graham Knaus, CSAC CEO, said in the release. “Too often smaller and rural communities lack the capacity to access federal and state funding. We are excited to partner with Imperial County through the CSAC Grants Initiative to help them secure critical grant funding to continue their vital work within their communities."
“From this program, this will be the first of its kind in California, and expect it to be the most successful,” Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Ryan Kelley, said in the release.
"The Imperial County Board of Supervisors looks forward to working closely with TFG and CSAC to streamline the grant application process, increase the county's competitiveness for funding, and ensure that the allocated resources are utilized efficiently and effectively," the release reads
There will be no impact to the General Fund, as the $250,000 cost of the one-year agreement is covered through General Economic Development ARPA funds, according to the release.
