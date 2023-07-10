IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors successfully allocated and distributed funds to provide financial assistance to eligible businesses adversely affected by construction activities of the State Route (SR) 98 widening project in the City of Calexico.
According to a press release from the County of Imperial Executive Office, "the recent distribution of checks to impacted businesses is a tangible demonstration of the County's dedication to supporting local entrepreneurs and their long-term sustainability."
"Recognizing the significant impact of infrastructure improvements on local enterprises, the County undertook this grant funding initiative to address the economic impact small businesses endured during the duration of construction activities," the release reads.
Through the Community Benefit Program, the Board of Supervisors committed $100,000 for impacted businesses located in the identified area between SR 98 and Olive Avenue. Applicants were eligible to receive up to $10,000 per applicant, according to the release. Beneficiaries included El Sol Market, J&S Air Conditioning, Tropicana Juice & Fruit Bar, Martell Furniture, and Asadero Neighborhood.
In order to be eligible for funding, per the release, applicants were required to have:
• A storefront located on SR 98 between Ollie Avenue and Highway 111 and fully operational between August 6, 2021 to November 30, 2022
• Physical establishment within the identified area
• Current City Business License
• Current Fictitious Business License (if applicable)
• Have a demonstrated hardship due to the construction of SR 98 Widening (example: loss in revenue)
• Compliance and submittal of the County’s non-discrimination policy
• One-time grant per state business entity
• Be in good standing with the City (e.g., current on utility bills, no liens or judgments, etcetera)
• Not be related to any County Elected Officer
“The County of Imperial is proud to step up and assist our communities and small businesses in-need based on the situations at-hand,” District 1 Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar said in the release.
“The collaboration among these entities serves as an example of how public and private enterprises can come together to mutually benefit our community and local economy,” Escobar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.