IMPERIAL COUNTY – With the recent heat, the County of Imperial and the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) are sharing tips to beat the heat as well as locations for the County’s Cooling Centers and Hydration Stations.
According to the ICPHD website, there are several steps individuals can take to protect themselves during extreme hot weather. “Residents are urged to take precautionary measures to prevent heat-related illnesses, such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke,” the website reads.
According to the website, these steps include:
- Dress in lightweight, loose-fitting clothing
- Drink a variety of fluids, including water, fruit juice, and sports drinks
- Check on neighbors, especially seniors, children, and neighbors who live alone
- Keep physical activities to a minimum during the hottest part of the day
- Stay indoors and out of the sun during the hottest part of the day
- Use fans as appropriate
- Use cool showers, baths, misting and washcloths
- Avoid hot foods and heavy meals
Individuals are also advised to stay indoors with cool air during the hottest hours of the day and be even more vigilant when they do spend time outdoors, the website reads.
“The County of Imperial has established local hydration stations where drinking water will be available during extreme heat events. Local cities are establishing their own interventions for extreme heat events this summer,” it reads.
“If you have a question related to the availability of hydration/comfort stations in your city, please contact your city officials,” it reads.
