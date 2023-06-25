County officials attend Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Americans event to promote Lithium Valley

HENDERSON, Nev. – Chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, Ryan E. Kelley, and County Executive Officer, Miguel Figueroa, participated in the 15th Annual Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Americans annual event held this week in Henderson, Nevada.
According to a press release from the County of Imperial, brings brought together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders from across the county and world. This prestigious event is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials.
"Chairman Kelley and CEO Figueroa’s attendance of the event underscores the County’s commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the lithium and renewable energy industry," the release reads. "The event provided a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and the exploration of emerging trends and opportunities in the lithium supply and critical minerals markets. During the event, invaluable connections were established and both engaged in high-level discussions with key industry players, including leading lithium producers, battery manufacturers, mining companies, renewable energy developers, and research institutions to promote the potential of Lithium Valley and Known Geothermal Resource Area in Imperial County. These discussions focused on the challenges and opportunities facing the industry, sustainable sourcing practices, technological advancements, and the future of lithium and renewable energy."
"In addition, Kelley and Figueroa explored potential collaborations and partnerships with other attendees, aiming to strengthen the region's position as a national and global hub for lithium production, battery technology, and renewable energy," the release reads.
“It was eye-opening to see the entire commodity sector gathered in one place to meet and discuss the increased demand for lithium within the global market,” Kelley said in the release. “Everywhere we went discussions were being had about Lithium Valley, the Salton Sea, and the anticipation for commercially produced lithium that will serve our country and world.”
For more information about Lithium Valley, visit www.LithiumValley.ImperialCounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.