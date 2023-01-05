EL CENTRO – With a healthy mixture of old and new, Imperial County swore in four of its elected officials into their official positions on Tuesday in Chuck Storey, Todd Finnell, Suzanne Bermudez, and Karina Alvarez.
The officials were sworn on January 3 by Superior Court of California Imperial County Presiding Judge William D. Quan, with Storey being reaffirmed as County Clerk-Recorder, Finnell being reaffirmed as Superintendent of Schools, Bermudez being named incoming Treasurer-Tax Collector, and Alvarez being named incoming Auditor-Controller.
After 32 years of working under the previous treasurer-tax collector, Bermudez said that while she is happy to have been elected, she will miss her former boss, Karen Vogel.
“It was bittersweet since being sworn-in as the incoming treasurer-tax collector also meant that I was saying goodbye to my boss and mentor, Karen Vogel, due to her retirement," Bermudez said in an interview on Wednesday, January 4. "Her absence will definitely be felt.”
Storey, who is currently the most senior of the officials after being originally elected in 2010, said he was very excited to be reelected once again.
“I was very excited. It's a new challenge," Storey said on Wednesday. "It's a new term, and things are changing. We've got a lot going on in the office.”
Both Bermudez and Storey plan to focus on modernizing their respective departments, they said. For Bermudez that means mostly continuing to cross-train her staff in working with other departments and the general public.
For Storey, this means a continued movement into digital documents and the redaction and re-recording of many of the county records.
Many of these documents contain information – like age, sex, and ethnicity – which are now protected under the law. Documents containing that information will be redacted and re-recorded while the original documents will be kept for historic purposes.
Storey additionally expressed excitement at his future working with Bermudez and Alvarez, the latter of which could not be reached for comment.
“The assessor, tax collector, the recorder, and the auditor controller; we're like a big family and we all work together," Storey said. "We pass things off. I'm just very, very happy and proud and glad that we can work as close as we do.”
While Finnell works independently from the group at the Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE), he was no less pleased to be sworn-in once again as county superintendent of schools.
Finnell said he plans to focus on the most urgent needs, which include student physical and mental health, safety, college and career access, expansion of preschool and early-care opportunities, and more, he said in an interview on January 4.
“I’m beyond excited to be sworn in for my third term as county superintendent of schools," Finnell, PhD, said.
"Over the past 8 years, we’ve worked hard at ICOE to identify and align our services and supports to best serve our community," he said.
"There is much work yet to be done, especially coming out of the pandemic, and our team is staged and ready to focus on the most urgent needs,” Finnell said.
