EL CENTRO – On Thursday, April 20, the Imperial County Probation Department’s Project ASPIRE opened its third program site in the community of Niland at Grace Smith Elementary School.
Project ASPIRE is an afterschool program established by the Youth Services Division of the Department.
According to a County of Imperial press release, recognizing the need for positive, pro-social afterschool activities for youth in Niland, the Probation Department began a dialogue with the Calipatria Unified School District to establish additional afterschool offerings to Niland’s youth. Project ASPIRE employs Youth Services Specialists with backgrounds in education and recreation to provide homework assistance, sports, games and field trips to children ages 9-13.
“Project ASPIRE works closely with community partners, including the Imperial Valley Desert Museum, Imperial County Behavioral Health, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, a master gardener, and local businesses to provide students with a variety of enrichment activities,” Jennifer Gomez, Supervisory Probation Officer, said in the release. “This coming summer, ASPIRE plans to collaborate with the YMCA of San Diego to again offer program youth a week of sleepover camp in the mountains near Julian.”
Per the release, in addition to the Niland site, Project ASPIRE is currently offering programming in Heber and Westmorland. The program operates three times per week at each location, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Youth participants are recruited through community events and outreach. Any youth living in areas served by Project ASPIRE may sign up to attend with a parental approval, depending on available slots.
“The Probation Department wishes to recognize the Imperial County Board of Supervisors and CEO’s Office for their continued support for Project ASPIRE,” Chief Probation Officer Dan Prince said in the release.
For more information regarding the program, contact Officer Gomez at (442) 265-2385.
