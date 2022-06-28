EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Registrar of Voters late Monday issued the unofficial final results of ballots cast for the June 7 Primary Election.
Election canvass staff will continue the one percent manual tally of ballots that began on June 21 to certify the election.
Pursuant to the state Elections Code, a random sample of ballots from every election must be manually tallied to verify machine counts. A minimum of all votes cast in one percent of the tallied batches is included in this count.
The one percent manual tally is a legally required election canvassing procedure that takes place after the polls have closed on Election Day to ensure the accuracy of the vote before the official results are certified.
Once the tally is complete, the Registrar will certify and publish the official final results no later than July 7. The official certified results, known as the Statement of the Vote, will be published on www.Elections.ImperialCounty.org.
In the latest count, county District 5 Supervisor Raymond Castillo at 33.9 percent and challenger John Hawk at 48.3 remained headed for a Nov. 8 run-off.
Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 Director kept his lead over challenger Anthony Arevalo, 50.8 to 49.2 to retain the seat.
In IID Division 5, Don Campbell led Ramon Castro by 13 votes, 823 to 810 to face vote leader Gina Young Dockstader in the November run-off.
In Imperial, the Measure V to make the City Clerk appointed rather than elected remained tied at 1,257 votes for yes and no.
