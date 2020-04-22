County reports 5th COVID death; public reminded to stay vigilant

EL CENTRO – The wait for the county’s fifth death linked to COVID-19 wasn’t long.
The Imperial County Public Health Department announced Tuesday that an elderly patient with multiple underlying health issues had died from complications from disease. ICPHD said the patient was initially hospitalized in Baja California but was transferred to a local healthcare facility and passed away.
It was the second coronavirus-related death reported in the county in as many days, after two weeks without any such announcements.
“On behalf of the Imperial County Public Health Department, I extend my sincere condolences to this individual’s loved ones,” Imperial County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday said in a release. “This is a difficult time for our county, but we will get through this together. I strongly urge every resident to continue staying home to save lives.”
Paula Kriner, the health department’s epidemiology manager commended the cooperation of Baja California health officials in the binational investigation required to gather pertinent details of the case. “This collaboration highlights the department’s ongoing partnership with Baja California health officials, as well as our unified mission to protect the health and safety of those on both sides of the border,” she said.
Countywide there have been 195 positive tests for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s out of 1,257 patients tested and calculates to rate of 15.5 percent.
Live on Facebook Tuesday, El Centro Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Office Dr. Adolphe Edward reported the hospital has seen a recent spike in positive test results, and that they’re now above 23 percent.
“We’re seeing a rise in the numbers, and we’re seeing actually sicker patients coming through, and that’s problematic,” he said.
While cause and effect hasn’t been strictly established, Edward expressed concern that some residents are starting to become lax in their precautions against the coronavirus. He said he and members of the hospital staff observed families setting aside social distancing guidelines over the Easter holiday and that others continue to hold similar group functions as restlessness begins to set in.
“So we want to make sure that we tell everybody, please, let’s stay a bit more vigilant. Let’s stay at home. Let’s wait for the authorities to give a bit more of a hint when things are slowing down.”
Edward mentioned a family with a COVID-19 patient currently in the hospital who is “not going to have a great outcome.” He described the family as devastated.
“Please understand this is a huge personal crisis for the families who are going through the COVID-19 infection,” he said. “And I want to make sure you all understand … that this is a serious disease, that this is a pandemic. Let’s not let our guard down too soon.”
