BETHLEHEM, West Bank – “We sang together and there were many tears. Happy tears, but tears… It was amazing,” said Ryan Kelley.
Among the many travels of gallivanting Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 4 on his personal time, Supervisor Ryan E. Elley said he had originally planned a trip to tour Christian holy sites with his church, Christ Community of Brawley, but he was previously forced to cancel due to the COVID pandemic.
However, after recently losing his mother and having a heart attack over the past year, Kelley decided there was no time like the present, making the trip with his wife Robyn in late November to the Holy Land.
“I really wanted to get closer to God," Kelley said. "I know where you are doesn’t matter, but after this year I realized you never know how long you have, so we decided to just go ahead and go.”
While most of the trip was within the countries of Israel and Italy, Bethlehem is located within West Bank of Palestine, and required going through border checks to enter, Kelley said.
Not all of the Kelley’s trip was as "blessed" as the time he and his wife spent at the Church of the Nativity, he said — which houses the spot is it believed that Jesus of Nazareth was born.
"Knowing the location and being with others of faith (was) peaceful, with awe," Kelley said.
Additionally, Kelley said that he spent almost all of the money he had on buying souvenirs, only to discover that ATMs in Palestine would not grant him access to his accounts. Stranded with little money, Kelley negotiated with locals to get transportation for him and his wife back to Israel, where Kelley was able to finally able to get access to more funds.
Robyn Kelley described this part of their journey as "frightening," saying she felt like she was in the movie "Taken."
“Even with all we went through, I would still do it again, in a heartbeat," the supervisor said.
"I want to encourage anyone who has the ability and wants to go, to go. It is worth it,” he said.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
